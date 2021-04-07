BAMBERG COUNTY COUNCIL: 2 issues reported in 'good' 2020 audit

Bamberg County has received an unmodified opinion on an audit report that was conducted for the year ending June 30, 2020.

Gary Bailey of Laurens-based accounting firm Love Bailey & Associates CPAs gave Bamberg County Council members an overview of the audit during an April 5 meeting.

“We did issue an unmodified opinion, which means that’s a clean opinion. That’s the opinion that the county wants to receive. That’s the best opinion you would receive for an audit,” Bailey said.

Two significant deficiencies were found.

“One was with the magistrate collections and one was clerk of court, just getting those bank reconciliations done more timely. I believe the clerk of court has already been corrected. So you’re down to just one finding," Bailey said.

The county responded that its finance staff has prepared an annual summary of account activity for each of the magistrate offices. The staff has also reconciled the bank statements at year-end.

The county responded that the chief magistrate is aware of the overages and has worked to clear them by submitting funds to the state Unclaimed Funds Program. The county also stated that it would continue to work to resolve overages.