4 vow to address water problems

Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Horse Range Watershed Conservation District commission, with all seeking solutions to water-management problems that they say have persisted for years.
Watershed conservation districts were established in the state within one or more soil and water conservation districts to develop and execute plans and programs relating to, for example, the control or prevention of soil erosion or flooding.
The Horse Range Watershed Conversation District basin extends from Highway 176 to the south, and Highway 6 to the north, and from Santee in the west to Cross in the east.
Nathaniel Abraham, George Asbury, Felicia Baker-Washington and Randy Haas are running for three seats on the Horse Range Watershed Commission in the nonpartisan election to be held on Nov. 3.
Nathaniel Abraham
Vance resident Nathaniel Abraham said he is running for a seat on the watershed district’s board of directors because he has also had water problems persist near his home.
“The Horse Range project is near my house. A lot of times we have water problems around here, and it seemed like it wasn’t getting any better. I talked to a few other guys that’s on the commission. ... They haven’t been doing that much. After their time expired, I decided to run myself to see what I can do,” Abraham said.
Abraham said flooding has been an issue.
“Yeah, about a year or two ago, there was a canal about a half a mile from my house, maybe a little bit less. The canal cut cross over the road near where I live at, and it got washed about three times that same year. Maybe if we would kind of keep it clean, it wouldn’t get backed up so much,” he said.
George Asbury
Vance resident George Asbury, who has served on the commission, said he wants to see the series of canals making up the watershed district better maintained.
“The Horse Range Water Shed District includes about 25 miles of ditches that were put in here approximately 50 years ago. They have not been maintained properly. Due to the lack of maintenance, on my property alone there’s been over $200,000 worth of damage to my personal property,” Asbury said.
“Including the farms and the homeowners in this area where I live, it’s probably been a few million dollars’ worth of damage done due to the lack of maintenance on the drainage system. So my main objective would be to clear it up, clean it out and maintain it to function as it should do,” he said.
Asbury, who served on Orangeburg County Council from 1986 to 1993, said he’d “like to get some improvements, something done, because there’s nothing been done but talk.”
Felicia Baker-Washington
Baker-Washington, a resident of Vance, said she lives along one of the canals in the watershed district and wants to see improvements in their upkeep.
“I live along one of the canals. The road that I live on, at one point I know it was so much water running along the bridge. When it flooded one year – I can’t remember what year that was – that road actually collapsed. There was no way for us to get in and get out from the way that we’d normally take to get in and out to my house,” Baker-Washington said.
“And even the other roads around it, they were flooded. They had like big ditches around it. Being a nurse, I still had to go to work. I couldn’t get out, but you had to figure a way out. So I’m running to be a voice in helping with infrastructure, to kind of speak for the population that I mostly deal with, the elderly and disabled. I just want to be that voice and do as much as I can to try to help out to improve the roads,” she said.
Baker-Washington is a school nurse at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School in Holly Hill.
Randy Haas
Haas, a Holly Hill resident and U.S. Navy veteran, said he is running for a seat on the watershed district’s board of directors to work for change in cleaning up the watershed’s canal ways.
“I’d just like to see if cleaned out and kept up. We paid a guy to come out and dig our canal because it had trees falling in it. They’d been there since Hugo, and it was starting to cause a problem because everything was just wet all the time. It really made a difference once we cleaned that out,” Haas said, noting that he’d like to see the cleanup continue.
“I know the canal board doesn’t have a real big budget. So, I don’t know, we might have to lobby the county to see if we can get a little more. I don’t know. Of course, the county has one of the highest tax rates pretty much anywhere,” he said.
