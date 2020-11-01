4 vow to address water problems

Felicia Baker-Washington

Baker-Washington, a resident of Vance, said she lives along one of the canals in the watershed district and wants to see improvements in their upkeep.

“I live along one of the canals. The road that I live on, at one point I know it was so much water running along the bridge. When it flooded one year – I can’t remember what year that was – that road actually collapsed. There was no way for us to get in and get out from the way that we’d normally take to get in and out to my house,” Baker-Washington said.

“And even the other roads around it, they were flooded. They had like big ditches around it. Being a nurse, I still had to go to work. I couldn’t get out, but you had to figure a way out. So I’m running to be a voice in helping with infrastructure, to kind of speak for the population that I mostly deal with, the elderly and disabled. I just want to be that voice and do as much as I can to try to help out to improve the roads,” she said.

Baker-Washington is a school nurse at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School in Holly Hill.

Randy Haas