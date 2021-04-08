3 new RMC trustees named by Orangeburg County Council

The Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees will have three new members effective April 27.
Orangeburg County Council approved the appointments during its Monday meeting.
The three new members will represent Orangeburg County on the board. The appointments were made unanimously.
The new board members are:
- Dr. Yvonne Johnson (District 6). Johnson is replacing Dr. Rocco Cassone. Cassone's two-year term had ended. Johnson's term will end Dec. 31, 2024.
- Terri L. Tyler-Franklin (at-large). Term ends Dec. 31, 2024.
- Samantha Farlow-Moyd (at-large). Term ends Dec. 31, 2024.
Other board members reappointed include:
- Dr. Gloria James will continue to represent District 1. Her two-year appointment had ended requiring her to be re-appointed. Term ends Dec. 31, 2024.
- Betty Henderson will represent District 3. Henderson had served in an at-large position for the past two years. Her at-large term had ended.
Henderson replaces trustee Gladys Arends in District 3. Arends resigned from the board in January 2021. Henderson's term will end Dec. 31, 2022.
- William Wilson will continue to represent District 7. Wilson's two-year appointment had ended requiring him to be re-appointed. Wilson's term will end Dec. 31, 2024.
The new appointments bring the board up to 17 members. In addition to Arends resigning, trustee James Myers resigned in August 2020, leaving the board with 15 members.
RMC is a nonprofit hospital owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties and overseen by a board appointed by the county councils.
Also during Orangeburg County Council meeting:
- Council approved third reading after a public hearing of an ordinance authorizing an agreement to expand the multicounty industrial park between Dorchester and Orangeburg counties to include property related to Indevco North America Inc.Council approved second reading of two zoning ordinances.
- Council approved a zoning request from Amber Geohaghan to rezone property located at 3262 Cleveland St. in Elloree from the forest agricultural district to the residential general district. Geohaghan is seeking to establish a room-and-boarding home.
- Council approved a zoning request from DeMarcus Pelzer to rezone property located at 1533 Gregg St. in Orangeburg from the residential general district to the commercial general district. Pelzer is seeking to establish an auto sales business.
- Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between the county and Allied Air Enterprises LLC. The expansion of the company will result in a minimum investment of $35 million and the creation of 20 new jobs.
- Council approved an emergency ordinance allowing the county to continue holding electronic county council meetings.
- Council approved an emergency ordinance extending the county’s existing face mask ordinance.
- Council approved several procurement items.
- Council approved a motion to enter a $466,073.90 contract with Palmetto Site Work Services for roadway improvements at the Orangeburg Power Site.
- Council approved a motion to enter a $115,874.15 contract with Gattis Pro Audio for the audiovisuals at the new Orangeburg County Library.
- Council approved a motion to enter a $98,693.02 contract with Mapa Recreation for playground equipment at the new library.
- Council approved a motion to enter a $81,990.03 contract with Peggs Recreation for playground equipment at Lake Edisto.
- Council approved the purchase of supplemental ambulatory services with Lifeguard Ambulance Service. The contract will cost $850,000.
- Council approved the appointment of council members Deloris Frazier and Joseph Garvin, as well as former councilman Harry Wimberly, and to the Lower Savannah Council of Governments Board of Directors.
- Council approved a proclamation honoring 2021 National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.
- Council approved a resolution recognizing April 2021 as Fair Housing Month.