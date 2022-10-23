 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golden seniors: Local citizens participate in Senior Games

Orangeburg Senior Games

The City of Orangeburg presented its Senior Games earlier this month.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

The City of Orangeburg presented its Senior Games on Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 11 and 13, at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging.

Games included track and field, softball throw, basketball free throw, horseshoes, cakewalk and bingo. 

An awards ceremony will be held at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging at a later date where medals will be presented to the winners in each division.

Power walk -- overall

  • Gold – Kenneth Garvin
  • Silver – Vernon Hampton
  • Bronze – Ethel Moseley

Long jump -- male

  • Gold – Vernon Hampton
  • Silver – Gerald Garvin
  • Bronze – Kenneth Garvin

Long jump -- female 60-69

  • Gold – Joyce O’Conner
  • Silver – Mary Houser Riley
  • Bronze – Beverly Price

Long jump -- female 70+

  • Gold - Yvette McKenzie
  • Silver- Ethel Moseley
  • Bronze - Samella Porter

Shotput -- male 

  • Gold – Gerald Garvin
  • Silver – Kenneth Garvin

Shotput -- female 60-69

  • Gold – Virginia Blackshear
  • Silver - Loretta Boneparte
  • Bronze – Alma Richburg

Shotput -- female 70+

  • Gold – Lannie Sanders
  • Silver – Ethel Moseley
  • Bronze – Jo Caldwell

Discus -- male

  • Gold – Kenneth Garvin
  • Silver – Gerald Garvin

Discus -- female 60-69

  • Gold – Alma Richburg
  • Silver – Sylvia Ellis
  • Bronze – Catherine Simpson

Discus -- female 70+

  • Gold – Rosa Haynes
  • Silver – Lannie Sanders
  • Bronze – Yvette McKenzie

Softball -- male

  • Gold – Vernon Hampton
  • Silver – Kenneth Garvin
  • Bronze – Perry Grayton

Softball -- female 60-69

  • Gold – Beverly Price
  • Silver – Shirley Simmons
  • Bronze – Thomasina Longshore

Softball -- female 70+

  • Gold - Yvette McKenzie
  • Silver – Rose Haynes
  • Bronze – Lannie Sanders

Free throw -- male

  • Gold – Henry Robinson
  • Silver – Gerald Garvin
  • Bronze – Perry Grayton

Free throw -- female

  • Gold – Beverly Price
  • Silver – Yvette McKenzie
  • Bronze – Alma Richburg

Horseshoes -- male

  • Gold – Gerald Garvin
  • Silver – Vernon Hampton
  • Bronze – Henry Robinson

Horseshoes -- female

  • Gold – Joyce O’Conner
  • Silver – Thomasina Longshore
  • Bronze – Audrey McDonald

Cornhole -- overall

  • Gold – Henry Robinson
  • Silver – Kenneth Gordon
  • Bronze – Joyce O’Conner
