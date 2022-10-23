Golden seniors: Local citizens participate in Senior Games

The City of Orangeburg presented its Senior Games on Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 11 and 13, at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging.
Games included track and field, softball throw, basketball free throw, horseshoes, cakewalk and bingo.
An awards ceremony will be held at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging at a later date where medals will be presented to the winners in each division.
Power walk -- overall
- Gold – Kenneth Garvin
- Silver – Vernon Hampton
- Bronze – Ethel Moseley
Long jump -- male
- Gold – Vernon Hampton
- Silver – Gerald Garvin
- Bronze – Kenneth Garvin
Long jump -- female 60-69
- Gold – Joyce O’Conner
- Silver – Mary Houser Riley
- Bronze – Beverly Price
Long jump -- female 70+
- Gold - Yvette McKenzie
- Silver- Ethel Moseley
- Bronze - Samella Porter
Shotput -- male
- Gold – Gerald Garvin
- Silver – Kenneth Garvin
Shotput -- female 60-69
- Gold – Virginia Blackshear
- Silver - Loretta Boneparte
- Bronze – Alma Richburg
Shotput -- female 70+
- Gold – Lannie Sanders
- Silver – Ethel Moseley
- Bronze – Jo Caldwell
Discus -- male
- Gold – Kenneth Garvin
- Silver – Gerald Garvin
Discus -- female 60-69
- Gold – Alma Richburg
- Silver – Sylvia Ellis
- Bronze – Catherine Simpson
Discus -- female 70+
- Gold – Rosa Haynes
- Silver – Lannie Sanders
- Bronze – Yvette McKenzie
Softball -- male
- Gold – Vernon Hampton
- Silver – Kenneth Garvin
- Bronze – Perry Grayton
Softball -- female 60-69
- Gold – Beverly Price
- Silver – Shirley Simmons
- Bronze – Thomasina Longshore
Softball -- female 70+
- Gold - Yvette McKenzie
- Silver – Rose Haynes
- Bronze – Lannie Sanders
Free throw -- male
- Gold – Henry Robinson
- Silver – Gerald Garvin
- Bronze – Perry Grayton
Free throw -- female
- Gold – Beverly Price
- Silver – Yvette McKenzie
- Bronze – Alma Richburg
Horseshoes -- male
- Gold – Gerald Garvin
- Silver – Vernon Hampton
- Bronze – Henry Robinson
Horseshoes -- female
- Gold – Joyce O’Conner
- Silver – Thomasina Longshore
- Bronze – Audrey McDonald
Cornhole -- overall
- Gold – Henry Robinson
- Silver – Kenneth Gordon
- Bronze – Joyce O’Conner