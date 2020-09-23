Franklin Graham to hold prayer march in Washington

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTE, N.C -- Across the United States, communities are hurting, people are divided, and fear and uncertainty abound. As turmoil surrounds us, Franklin Graham is inviting Americans to join him for a prayer march on the National Mall. Graham is urging people to come together on Sept. 26 to pray for our nation and our leaders—and to ask God to heal our land.

“America is in trouble and in distress but we have hope -- our hope is in Almighty God,” said Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse. “This is why we are asking men and women across this country to join together and do the most important thing we can do -- pray in the name of Jesus Christ. Our families and churches can show all of Washington -- and the nation -- that we believe in the power of prayer and need more of God in America, not less. Our hope isn’t in Republicans or Democrats. Our hope is in God.”

On Sept. 26, Graham will lead Prayer March 2020 in Washington, D.C. The event begins at noon at the Lincoln Memorial and will end at the U.S. Capitol.

Along the 1.8 mile route, the march will pause at seven locations for focused prayers on key issues in our nation today