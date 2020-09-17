 Skip to main content
Flash flood warning issued for area
Flash flood warning issued for area

National Weather Service logo

NWS logo

 Wikimedia Commons

 A flash flood warning is in effect for Bamberg, Calhoun and western Orangeburg counties, including the Orangeburg area, until 1:45 p.m.

At 12:21 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

And additional 1 to 2 inches is possible through 1:30 pm.

Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown.

