Fist bumps replace hugs as new 2021 SC Legislature opens

The new cloture rules allow senators to limit amendments, or changes to the bill, as part of their motion to limit debate. Under the old rules, any amendment filed before debate was closed had to be considered. Sen. Mike Fanning had 194 amendments on an education bill last year, meaning if he took his full 10 minutes to talk about each one, he would have spoke over 32 hours.

"Yes, this is reactionary," Massey said.

The new rules also require a more than majority vote for final passage of a bill after debate has been limited.

Hutto acknowledged his 16 Democrats could do little to change Republican minds on the rules in the 46-member chamber and he told Republicans he trusted their good faith offer to use the new rules sparingly and continue the state Senate's tradition of robust, through debate.

"I hope you would respect our ability to offer our differences," Hutto said.

Actual business was limited Tuesday as bills had to be introduced and committees have not started their work. But just being in the chamber shows that the business of the state operates despite a COVID-19 pandemic that has seen record number of cases in the past few weeks and more than 5,300 deaths.

"We're operating to send a sense of normalcy back home. If teachers can teach, if police can police, then legislators can legislate," said state Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Hartsville.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0