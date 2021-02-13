Staying together: Woman’s book chronicles her family’s Eutawville history

She contacted him and he was eager to help with her quest.

“He’s the nicest gentleman,” Branic-Davis said, “I actually found out about 20 years ago one my cousins had reached out to him too.”

Frye Gaillard said, “I really love Myra’s book. First of all, it’s a great family story. But to me it’s also personal. Having written two books about the flawed and complicated legacy of the Gaillard family, which is not without its redeeming qualities, I appreciate the fact that Myra, truly, has given us ‘the rest of the story.’”

“Myra is not the only descendant of people enslaved by the Gaillards who has reached out through the years. In every case, I've been impressed by their generosity and grace. I count a couple of these folks - especially Myra and a guy in Maryland named Jerry Martino - as genuinely good friends. We have had life-enriching conversations, perhaps liberating for all of us for one simple reason. Wherever we began our family journeys, we have come to a place where we can look at the past in much the same way,” Frye Gaillard said.