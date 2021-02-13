Staying together: Woman’s book chronicles her family’s Eutawville history

Myra Davis-Branic knows firsthand that her family takes pride in sticking together.
Although she grew up in New York, her childhood included many annual trips to Eutawville where she played with her cousins, sat at the knees of her elders and learned the art of “hog butchering.”
In September 2020, she published a book, “Cornbread My Soul: The Davis Family of South Carolina.”
The book not only chronicles the memories she made, and continues making, with her Eutawville kin, but tells of the Davis family’s generations of enslavement at The Rocks Plantation, then owned by the Gaillard family, a few miles from the Eutawville town limits, just before reaching the Berkeley County line.
Davis-Branic said the journey that led to the book came after she and two cousins located the grave of her great-grandfather, Jacob Davis, who’s buried in a densely wooded area that used to be part of The Rocks Plantation. Jacob Davis, who was born in 1855 and died in 1916, is buried on property that now belongs to the S.C. Public Service Authority, otherwise known as Santee Cooper.
“Really, the catalyst for the book came after that cemetery visit,” Davis-Branic said of the trip she and her cousins Selena and Sylvia Davis took there on Dec. 28, 2014.
They became curious about The Rocks Plantation and what connection Jacob Davis had to it.
Her cousin LaCrystal Davis, who’d completed some family research of her own, helped put pieces of the history together too.
Part of this story’s beginnings go back to Theodore Gaillard.
“Theodore Gaillard’s 1781 will divided land and ‘negroes’ between his children. He left instructions that no male slave under the age of 14 was to be sold. Negroes were only to be sold to pay off debts and then only in family sets,” Davis-Branic writes.
Davis-Branic noted that the majority of her family’s ancestors lived in the western part of Africa before slave traders abducted them.
Eventually, the Gaillard family enslaved some of the descendants of Davis-Branic’s African ancestors.
Davis-Branic explains in her book that most of her Davis relatives descend from her ancestors enslaved by Peter Gaillard, one of Theodore Gaillard’s sons.
Using slave labor, Peter Gaillard built The Rocks Plantation between 1803 and 1805.
But, as Davis-Branic discovered in her research for her book, The Rocks almost didn’t happen.
She explained that Peter Gaillard, his wife Elizabeth Porcher Gaillard and eight of their surviving children were living at White Plains Plantation in St. Stephen’s Parish.
Peter Gaillard found himself in a bind in the years that followed the Revolutionary War.
Davis-Branic explained that the post-war economy in the South was hard hit and several years of flooding at White Plains and other plantations resulted in poor crop yields.
“He had to make a decision,” Davis-Branic writes. “The story is that he gathered up 58 of his original slaves from the White Plains Plantation and reluctantly made a trip to Charleston to settle his debts. He wanted to spare his wife and children from complete ruin, so he turned over his property and slaves to his creditors.”
She goes on to explain, “While everything was being sorted out, Captain Peter took a short trip to Louisiana. While there, he purchased a Louisiana Sweepstakes ticket and won. He went back to Charleston and purchased all 58 slaves back from his creditors. He also purchased a tract of land in Upper St. John’s Berkeley Parish.”
“The original 58 slaves almost sold were our ancestors,” she wrote.
Research conducted by Davis-Branic and her cousins led them directly to the names of their ancestors enslaved at The Rocks.
The Gaillards kept detailed plantation records for generations.
One of the “original 58,” as Davis-Branic describes, was Nelly.
Nelly is Jacob Davis’s great-grandmother, thus Davis-Branic’s fourth-great-grandmother.
Davis-Branic said she became emotional at times thinking about the “original 58” and what life was like for them.
As she compiled research for her book, she hoped to make contact with any Gaillard descendants who live in the Eutawville area.
That’s how she met a member of the Gaillard family in Eutawville. He did not want to be named.
“I got in touch with her and we had a long talk,” he said.
“I told her she knew more about my family than I did. I thought it was a really good book,” he added.
“There’s no way we can change the past, but we can learn from our mistakes,” he said.
Davis-Branic found herself trying to find familial connections to the “original 58” who live elsewhere, such as Alabama.
That’s where Thomas Gaillard, one of Peter Gaillard’s sons, moved in 1830.
She said in her efforts to try to find Black Gaillards who may still be residing in Alabama, she kept coming across the name Frye Gaillard.
Frye Gaillard is Thomas Gaillard’s great-great grandson and Peter Gaillard’s great-great-great grandson.
She contacted him and he was eager to help with her quest.
“He’s the nicest gentleman,” Branic-Davis said, “I actually found out about 20 years ago one my cousins had reached out to him too.”
Frye Gaillard said, “I really love Myra’s book. First of all, it’s a great family story. But to me it’s also personal. Having written two books about the flawed and complicated legacy of the Gaillard family, which is not without its redeeming qualities, I appreciate the fact that Myra, truly, has given us ‘the rest of the story.’”
“Myra is not the only descendant of people enslaved by the Gaillards who has reached out through the years. In every case, I've been impressed by their generosity and grace. I count a couple of these folks - especially Myra and a guy in Maryland named Jerry Martino - as genuinely good friends. We have had life-enriching conversations, perhaps liberating for all of us for one simple reason. Wherever we began our family journeys, we have come to a place where we can look at the past in much the same way,” Frye Gaillard said.
“To others on my side of this historical divide, I would just say, don’t be afraid of these conversations. There’s no reason to be. It’s true, as some are all too quick to point out, that none of us who are alive today owned other human beings. We didn’t enslave anybody. But history lives. It echoes. As William Faulkner said, the past isn’t dead; it isn’t even past. Our racial problems today are rooted in that history, and like it or not we have to deal with them, and understanding the past -- including the ugliness and the horrors -- can actually help set us all free. People like Myra remind us all how easy it can be -- even though it can seem so daunting -- to cross the old chasms if we work at it in good faith,” Frye Gaillard added.
Davis-Branic said she doesn’t hold animosity towards the Gaillard family.
She appreciates the efforts put forth by generations of her family’s enslavers to keep her ancestors together. She noted that although the Gaillard enslavers often kept her ancestors together over the years, that doesn’t make the institution of slavery more palatable.
She believes that most of her ancestors didn’t endure the trauma of being separated from their family unit, which happened often to enslaved people.
“There’s power in knowing history and knowing who you are,” Davis-Branic said.
To contact the author, email Myra Davis-Branic at myradbranic@gmail.com.
Her book is available for sale through Amazon.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.