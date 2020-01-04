Mama warned me not to make any bets with anyone.
Well, I made a bet anyway. And it was a high one.
How high? 14,000 feet.
I made a bet – twice – that the Clemson Tigers wouldn’t be able to land a victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide. I wanted Clemson to win both times, but my faith apparently wasn’t “all in” when I thought they’d be able to wash away the Crimson Tide in both 2017 and 2019.
At the start of the 2017 NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 9, I posted a daredevil bet on my personal social media page.
It was simple, “If Clemson beats Bama tonight, I’ll go skydiving ... sometime.”
Turns out Clemson won 35-31. And I began scouting out skydiving facilities the next day.
Mama told me something else. She didn’t want me “spending all that money to jump out of an airplane.”
Sigh. What to do? I have to make good on my bet.
Fortunately, on Jan. 8, 2019, Clemson and Alabama faced off again for the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game.
And I made the bet again but changed my strategy.
Before the game started, I announced that I’d go skydiving if Clemson beat Alabama, but only if others donated to offset the cost. And gave they did.
I also found out that Mama didn’t mind if someone pushed me out of an airplane, she just didn’t want me to pay for it.
On Sept. 7, 2019, I drove to Skydive Carolina in Chester so I could be attached to a stranger and plunge out of an airplane. In the skydiving business, this is called “tandem diving.” My parents drove up from Georgia to witness their oldest daughter plummet from the sky.
Prior to the leap of faith, there’s a thorough application process of signing liability waivers and providing them with an emergency contact. When filling out this information, every conceivable and inconceivable emergency scenario flashes through one’s mind. I became nervous just completing the forms.
The emergency contact form states, “Do not list someone who will be in the plane with you.”
No problem. There was absolutely no chance that either of my parents would be in the plane with me.
Just thinking of them being in the plane with me caused me to giggle, which calmed my nerves about the seemingly countless emergency scenarios which I’d thought about moments earlier.
I’d completed the waivers and forms online prior to my arrival at Skydive Carolina.
Less than five miles from the facility, my GPS guided me on Aaron Burr Road in Chester County.
I’d not been nervous until then.
After all, it was Vice President Aaron Burr who shot and killed former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton in a duel on July 11, 1804.
Those men took gambles that day and it didn’t turn out so well for Hamilton.
I, too, was about to take a gamble of sorts, and I’d hoped that being on Aaron Burr Road was a 50-50 chance that would turn out in my favor.
My main jobs after arriving at the facility included going to “skydive college,” walking around while pretending not to be nervous and listening for an announcement to suit up for the jump.
At “skydive college,” one of the dozens of professional skydivers demonstrates the proper positions of how to fall out of the plane and how to make a safe and comfortable landing.
That’s where I learned that I wouldn’t be able to climb an imaginary ladder back into the airplane after jumping out at 14,000 feet.
After about two hours since I graduated from “skydive college,” chatting with my parents and eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, I heard the announcement that I needed to report to the rigging area to suit up.
In that area, I met two members of the Skydive Carolina staff, Ashley Fischer and Patrick Mercier, both professional skydivers, each with thousands of logged jumps.
Mercier walked around energetically while holding a camera.
“My job is to make you look good,” he said in his introduction to me.
“Excellent plan,” I said to myself.
He took a few seconds to explain to me that he would document my entire jump from start to finish.
I’d thought if I wore a dress during the skydive that I wouldn’t need to close my eyes, but everyone else would. But Fischer had a better plan.
Moments later, she approached me with what looked like a pair of footie pajamas, but with the enclosed feet portions cut off.
It was a jumpsuit, she said.
It didn’t take long to figure out that I wasn’t the first person to have ever worn these special skydive pajamas -- in fact, I think those had been worn on close to 3,561 jumps – at least.
Fischer maintained conversation with me as she placed a harness through my legs and over my shoulders.
“Is this your first time?” she asked, loosening and tightening the straps as needed.
“Yes, I lost a bet,” I said, with my confidence slightly waning and feelings of adrenaline beginning to rush.
“Okay, when we exit the plane, you’ll just need to look at Patrick. He’ll be right outside of the plane. Just look at him and don’t look down. You’ll be fine,” she said.
Both Fischer and Mercier were calm and patient.
Then we walked over to a 13-seat Super King Air aircraft.
I’d ridden in a helicopter once, a hot air balloon once and only commercial airplanes.
Suddenly, in my mind’s eye, this Super King Air looked like the Wright Flyer.
Yes, the Wright Flyer piloted by Orville Wright on Dec. 17, 1903, at Kill Devil Hills near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
That first flight lasted 12 seconds, traveled 120 feet, reached a maximum altitude of 10 feet and a maximum speed of 6.8 mph.
Deep down inside, I knew the Super King Air aircraft would exceed all expectations of the Wright Flyer. And thankfully, it did.
Everyone boarded the plane, and within seconds, we ascended into the air and a few wispy white clouds were visible on both sides of the plane.
The climb to altitude felt like it took an eternity, and at one point, I wouldn’t have been surprised if we’d circled around the International Space Station a few times.
Fischer, seated directly behind me, assured me that we were merely gaining height above the drop zone and hadn’t left any airspace outside of Chester County.
With the engines and propellers running, it was loud on the plane.
Finally, someone said they were going to “open the door to let some air in.”
“Maybe turning on their air conditioning would be a safer option,” I thought to myself.
The door opened as we neared peak altitude.
Other jumpers readied themselves to fall out of the plane. And out they went.
Then Fischer strapped my harness to hers and we slid up to the open door.
I prayed Mercier would be right outside of the door where he said, I crossed my arms over my chest and Fischer pushed us from the ledge of the plane.
Mercier was right there, smiling, videoing and giving me high fives.
Then Fischer had to deploy an initial parachute to stabilize us as we experienced a 60-second free-fall at 120 mph.
I touched the clouds. They felt chilly. During the free-fall, it felt like I saw God, Jesus and the Holy Ghost, but that was really me feeling winded.
After a little while, Fischer deployed the main parachute so we could glide in the air for several minutes before our descent and landing.
When the main parachute deployed, it yanked us back to the International Space Station, or so it felt like.
After that initial yank, it wasn’t so bad.
I’m sure I looked just like Peter Pan gliding through the air.
I hollered out to my parents and probably damaged Fischer’s hearing in the process.
My parents looked like ants and seemed unbothered. They couldn’t hear me, but Fischer did. I hope my hollering isn’t still ringing in her ears.
We landed safely in the grass and Mercier greeted us below congratulating us on the jump and videoing my reactions.
It was a great day! I’m not ready to jump again -- not just yet, but I’m sure I’ll be ready when the time is right.
As for placing bets on the 2020 NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 13, I’m going to take Mama’s advice.
It will be an interesting game in which Tigers will be taming the others, the Tigers from Clemson or the Tigers from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. I’m pulling for Clemson and I’m all in this time.
