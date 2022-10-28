'Floyd Gordon: 60 Years in Retrospection'; New exhibit opens in Lusty Gallery

Beginning with his childhood crayons and coloring book, to creating posters for his school’s teachers, to experiencing a spiritual awakening after landing in the night at Nuremburg, Germany, awed by this city ablaze with bright lights, Floyd Gordon understood he had always nurtured a unique relationship with color.

From his earliest memories, colors were vivid and alive.

He observed them interacting with one another, absorbed their sensory beauty, their celebration of the natural world, and was stirred into expression by apparitional prisms.

“My first-grade teacher gave me a coloring book and crayons and when the coloring book was finished, I had to start drawing things because color was my focus. I loved colors and colors are still my focus and that’s what excites me to paint. Bright colors I use to paint with. And when I started drawing things to make sure I could use that paint, that’s when I realized this is something I want to do for the rest of my life.”

If Gordon needed affirmation of his affinity with colors, he found it after a military flight to Germany.

“And I saw all those beautiful colors of Nuremburg city lights. That’s when I knew those would be the colors. Red, blues, greens, I would be using the rest of my life.”

With his two years of military service complete, Gordon would set out on a solo journey to find his life as an artist.

“And I didn’t know how to go about it. I didn’t know anything about a gallery. I didn’t know anything about being a professional artist. I didn’t know anybody who was a professional artist.”

His one asset: self-confidence honed during lessons with Claflin University artist and professor Arthur Rose.

“He (Rose) influenced me in a lot of ways to paint the way I paint today.”

Decades later, upon the publication of “The Unique Art of Floyd Gordon,” a substantial volume of his paintings from over the years, Claflin University’s president, Dr. Henry N. Tisdale (1994-2019), would write in the introduction: Floyd Gordon has the ability to put his stories in pictures and detail them with such brilliant colors that his artwork adorns galleries, homes and businesses around the world.

The multi-colored lights dominating the skyline of a German city was not the only experience Gordon would have to help him keep the faith in himself as he set out to become an artist. He recounted another encounter even more deeply personal.

“While I was on the border (on guard duty) in Germany, God spoke to me. Just like we’re talking right now. And he told me, I want you to paint the rest of your life.

“And I heard the voice. It was like an epiphany. And wow! I got so animated. I was walking in three or four feet of snow, and it seemed like it was hot to me.”

Putting his dreams on hold, Gordon would find work in an Orangeburg County fabric mill until he took off for New York.

Ambitious and confident once he settled, he opened a gallery in Hollis, New York. It stayed opened for about three years, not making much of a profit, but he gained valuable experience.

“It made me realize it was possible to have a gallery.”

So, he came back to Orangeburg and not long afterwards re-enrolled at Claflin University and earned his degree.

He revealed he intended to open an art gallery. His dream was met with derision.

“He doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” was the general consensus.

His response, “I don’t know what I’m talking about either, but I’m going to open me an art gallery in Orangeburg.”

Gordon continued to paint and then, in 1980, came his first show and his first big break.

“I entered a festival in Walterboro, South Carolina, called the Rice Festival.”

He won second place with a painting titled, “The Power of a Teardrop.”

This was the opening for the much bigger show at Spoleto Festival in Charleston, South Carolina, where he continues to exhibit each year. This annual return may never have happened if Gordon, with nearly two weeks without a sale, had packed up and returned to Orangeburg.

“The first thirteen days … the show only last seventeen days. I stayed for thirteen days without making a dime. The other artists said, ‘Floyd if I was you, I wouldn’t come back to this show anymore. I would just find something else to do.’ I said, ‘Oh no, I’m coming back.’

“On the thirteenth day, I made $1,300. On the thirteenth day.”

That was all the encouragement Gordon needed to take his paintings on the road. Their sales and his reputation would grow over the years, establishing him as one of South Carolina’s most successful and well-known artists.

His techniques would establish his unique style and his subjects, narratives and vivid themes would make his work instantly recognizable.

What does he think he offers in his paintings?

“Everybody who buys my work says they feel my presence. That’s why they buy it. Because they feel a part of me in the painting. I’ve had people stand up in front of my paintings and start crying. All my work people seem to gravitate towards, it because of the colors and the feelings that they give off.”

Events, people, places inspired Gordon’s imagination as is illustrated in the 364-page volume of his work spanning a sixty-year period.

However, his use of vibrant colors, set off by euphoric hues juxtaposed in landscapes and landscapes with figures, bring to life the many narratives that are impressions and memories of his years, and the seasons, living on and off the land.

Gordon is deeply influenced by this time and his works present these scenes with a reverence that makes even the long, hard rows of work and relentless manual labor as an Eden-like existence removed from the harsh economic realities and inhumane restrictions of the Jim Crow South soundlessly ominous beyond these horizons.

Gordon acknowledges it all. “My paintings represent a remarkable journey from the cotton fields and years of Jim Crow to the contemporary middle-class scenes of my native South Carolina.

“In many ways, my art reveals the conflicted, complicated reality of the change in the Deep South … a glimpse into the often-hidden world of ordinary people.”

His series, “The Son of a Sharecropper,” is more than a glimpse when these works are studied in detail. He is “sharing” his life as he grew up on a farm in the rural South.

“As a young boy plowing fields, I wondered if this laborious task was all I had to look forward to.”

There was the sugar cane to be cut, cotton to be weeded and picked, peanuts to be pulled up, butchering and harvesting when, at the end of the season, debts had to be paid and any profits left at the mercy of the landowner.

Gordon’s vivid abstracts and distinct and blurred red, greens and blues figurative paintings tell the days and the seasons.

"Kelly’s Truck," driven and paused in a field, its penetrating colors, and accessories, surrounded by the bright, effusive, and celebratory colors of autumn.

The richness of his paintings is enhanced, according to the artist, by his use of both black and white paint.

“My thing with light is the contrast between bright and dark.”

He references a painting, one of many painted of Edisto Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

“The only way I could make that painting do what I want it to do is use a lot of black. There’s more black in that painting than people realize. Black against white. I use five times as much white in a painting than most people use. My primary colors in a painting are red and white. I use more white than red in any painting that I do. All my colors are based on white.

“If I don’t have white paint, I can’t paint. I’ve got to have white. White and red. If I run out of white and red, I can’t paint.”

“Glorious Fields of Cotton” demonstrates how Gordon uses black and white in his paintings. And, in this work, the red is the significant figure in the foreground, uniting the red, accenting places on the ground, with the red streaks in the sky.

In demand and traveling from show to show over the years, meant long spells of a solitary existence.

That, in addition to the solo hours painting. Gordon admits it can be a lonely combination.

“It’s a very lonely profession because this is something you’ve got to spend a lot of time alone. Of course, I don’t mind because I like listening to music. Art to me, to be able to paint, I have to have a distraction. I can’t sit in a room all alone and quiet and paint. I play music four hours a day if I have to paint. And that way I can concentrate even better when I paint.”

However, music is much more than a distraction to ward off silence and loneliness as Gordon pauses and reflects further.

“Music and colors go together because when I hear music, I can see colors. I like listening to music and I start seeing the colors.”

And what music brings the colors that are picked up by his brushes and end up on his canvases?

“I like R&B. Fast upbeat music when I paint. That helps me to paint the way I paint. I love jazz. I love all genres of music. I listen to rap.”

Music greets visitors to Gordon’s gallery, a dream realized years ago. He is reflected in the paintings that surround him. Presenting himself in a still-life setting as he considers his life’s work.

His artist hands shape into a steeple at times, emphasizing the quietness of his thoughts. Then, deep into describing his relationship with colors, Gordon’s fingers, hands are leading syncopated movements and bold expressions that find their way into those blast-of-colored shapes, lines and curves that define his abstracts, and abstracts with dominant figures, that give us works like “The Band Leader.”

In summary?

“It’s been a wonderful journey. It’s been quite a journey.”

“Floyd Gordon: Sixty Years of Retrospection” opens in the Lusty Gallery at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, 649 Riverside Drive, Orangeburg on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and continues until Dec. 23.

The artist's reception is Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Arts Center’s opening hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 803-536-4074, or email vglover@orangeburgarts.org.