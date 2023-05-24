The FBI, along with multiple local and state law enforcement agencies, is continuing the search for wanted fugitive Michael Burham.

Burham was last sighted at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday near Broomstraw Hill Road in Awendaw.

Authorities believe Burham may be hitchhiking. He may also likely using a beach cruiser bicycle for transportation.

Burham is described as a 5’9” white male, weighing 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a gray shirt.

Burham is considered armed and dangerous. If Burham is spotted, call 911, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit an online tip to tips.fbi.gov