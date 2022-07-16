Family matters: Historic school is focus of Lang Syne reunion

Family reunions can be a lot of fun, and they can also be a lot of work. No one knows that better than community activist and family advocate, Jackie Whitmore.

The 2022 Lang Syne Family Reunion, which because of COVID had not been held since 2019, took place July 9-10 with more than 200 descendants of enslaved South Carolinians who had labored in the fields of the Fort Motte area of Calhoun County. The focal point of this year’s reunion was a former African American schoolhouse built in 1935 through the personal involvement of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. During its existence, the school provided meaningful educational opportunities for students in grades 1-8.

Following the school’s closing in 1957, the building was used for agricultural storage but eventually fell into a state of serious disrepair. Not to be deterred, a determined team of reunion organizers, including Jackie Whitmore, Lee Scott and Benny Hanes, actively pursued their vision of refurbishing the structure to a replica of its former glory and worked tirelessly with the current property owners to waterproof it, fortify rotting floors, exterminate bat colonies and hornets nests, construct wide, solid steps into the building’s entrance, and scrub and oil the aged, worn floors and walls.

Their next step was to recreate parts of the original classrooms. They collected and displayed period-appropriate regional artifacts, photographs of students and teachers who had been associated with the school, and copies of available public financial records related to the school’s operation.

I had the exciting opportunity to work with the reunion team on this project during the past year. One of the very rewarding aspects of this experience was to see the delighted faces of the many former students who had at one time attended the school, the oldest of whom is now 94 years old.

I also had the enormous pleasure of recording interviews in the homes of other former students who because of their advanced age could not attend the reunion. During these interviews, they described the school’s absence of electricity and running water in its early years. A former student described the devotion and close involvement of her impoverished parents with the school’s operation. She recounted that because her parents lacked the cash to pay for her daily lunches provided by the school, they instead sent crops they’d grown in payment for her lunches.

Some former students spoke of teachers assigning them daily chores, which in the winter included shoveling coal into the school’s storage closet for loading into the four pot-bellied stoves used to heat the school. Others described that after students ate their lunches at their desks each day they had to move all desks to thoroughly sweep under them, then arrange them for afternoon classes, and then move them again to sweep the classroom floors at the end of each school day. But not all memories focused on the routine chores, as one former student described her excitement in practicing for various performances for the community.

The reunion’s itinerary on Saturday, July 9, included visits to two historic African American cemeteries in the Fort Motte area, one of which was located on private property and which had not been accessible to descendants of the deceased for over three generations. Included in that cemetery were the remains of a prominent Reconstruction-era state senator who was the great-grandfather of a Richland County School District Two educator who attended the reunion. The property’s current owner gave permission for reunion organizers to clear a path into the overgrown cemetery and to cut away decades of growth that was covering the final resting places of interred ancestors. An elderly descendant making the walk into the cemetery searched longingly but to no avail for her father’s headstone, which she believed had been erected years ago.

At a cemetery adjacent to the Lang Syne schoolhouse, reunion participants expressed their love and paid their final respects to a very recently deceased family member. The owners of the property on which this cemetery is located have always graciously provided families unrestricted access to the gravesites of their ancestors buried within.

Reunion attendees then proceeded to tour the old Lang Syne schoolhouse, initially assembling near its front entrance to photograph the school’s former students in attendance. Proceeding inside, dozens of camera phones captured still photos and recorded videos of displays while parents and grandparents explained to young family members what they had experienced in attending this humble school in bygone years. Dutch Fork High School students in Irmo had seen a prominent design within the original indoor trim of the building and used it to create a Lang Syne School logo. The logo was incorporated into the 2022 family reunion t-shirts and the banner adorning the front of the school.

Saturday’s activities culminated with an assembly under a huge tent temporarily erected in the now-unused retail section of downtown Fort Motte where a catered meal was enjoyed, speeches were given, attending family representatives were recognized while attendees identified the various states in which they currently live. They hailed from over a dozen states, with the most distant being Alaska. Jackie Whitmore, the reunion organizer, also announced his creation of the Ben Hanes Fort Motte Community History Center in a building Jackie constructed for that purpose on property he had acquired in the old downtown area. The center will permanently display artifacts, photographs and documents of local historical significance for the education and enjoyment of future generations of the Fort Motte community.

On Sunday morning, July 10, reunion attendees congregated at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road in Columbia to worship at a service led by the church’s Senior Pastor Darrell Jackson, a current state senator who also hails from a family that descended from the Fort Motte area. Following the service, attendees gathered for group photographs before proceeding to a midday meal served at the church.

Throughout the entire weekend, the feeling of kinship was intense. Regardless of differences in race, age or economic status, a powerful sense of unity prevailed among reunion attendees. Family matters.