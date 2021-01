NEESES -- The graveside service for Mr. Ephesian "Kizzy" Jamison, 77, of Neeses, will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at New Light United Methodist Church Macedonia Site, located off Neeses Highway, Orangeburg.

Mr. Jamison passed away Saturday, Jan. 16.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is not receiving visitors at this time due to COVID-19.

Friends may call the funeral home.

