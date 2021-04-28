Electrocution, shooting may end S Carolina execution impasse

“If you vote for this, you are voting to kill at least three people," said Bamberg, a Democrat from the city of Bamberg.

Bamberg suggested nine amendments to the bill, which were all rejected. They included making executions public and showing them on the internet, and bringing back hanging or the guillotine. He also proposed creating a committee to study if the death penalty is meted out fairly in the state and another to abolish the death penalty altogether.

Bamberg also shared closeup photos of injuries like burns that inmates suffered during executions and described the sounds in the death chamber,

Rep. Max Hyde brought up 56-year-old death row inmate Richard Moore, who shot and killed a store worker in 1999 after taking the clerk's gun during a Spartanburg County robbery. Moore was shot in the arm and prosecutors said he left a trail of blood around the store as he looked for cash, stepping twice over the employee's body.

“I’d like to know how that sounded. Do we have any pictures of that?” said Hyde, a Republican from Spartanburg.

Moore is one of the three inmates who are out of appeals but can’t be executed.