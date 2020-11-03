Wilson wins 10th Congress term

COLUMBIA — Five U.S. House incumbents from South Carolina easily won reelection Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson survived one of his toughest reelection fights in winning a 10th full term over Adair For Boroughs, a Democratic newcomer who outraised him.

In all, Republicans flipped at least one state Senate seat and a state House seat and felt as more results came in that they could flip even more.

In one expected bright spot in Tuesday's election, Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn won a 15th term.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan won a sixth term, Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman won a second full term and U.S. Rep. Tom Rice won a fifth term.

Each of South Carolina's seven U.S. House districts had a Republican taking on a Democrat. And four of the seven challengers to incumbents were women. South Carolina has elected only one woman to Congress for a full two-year term.

South Carolina voters have taken advantage of no-excuse absentee voting approved by the Legislature because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As absentee voting ended Monday, more than 1.3 million votes had already been cast, either in person or by mail, according to the state Election Commission. That's nearly 37% of the state's registered voters.