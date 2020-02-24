Steyer to discuss rural health care during Orangeburg event

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer will be making a stop in Orangeburg 48 hours before the state’s Democratic Primary.

The “Rural Healthcare Orangeburg Leadership Breakfast” will be taking place at the New Vision Fellowship Center, 3720 Magnolia St. The event, which is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., will be hosted by Reps. Jerry Govan and Russell Ott.

“He wanted to share his vision for health care, particularly in terms of addressing the issue in rural communities because that is a very serious concern, quality health care in rural and poor communities,” Govan said.

Govan said the issues regarding the “astronomical rise in terms of cases of stroke, diabetes, high blood pressures, prostate cancers, particularly in this region and rural regions of our state” will be the topic of discussion.

“This meeting will consist of health care professionals and community leaders to create a dialogue and then have some discourse about this critical subject. And also in terms of how we might utilize historically black colleges and universities, in terms of being a part of some kind of solution to address the health care crisis because many of them are located in these types of communities,” Govan said.