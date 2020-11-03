Printing error delays counting of 13,500 votes in Dorchester County

ST. GEORGE, S.C. — The counting of more than 13,000 votes in one South Carolina county will be delayed because of a printing error.

The mail-in ballots in Dorchester County did not have the proper bars, called "timing marks" printed at the top so the scanner used to count votes can't register them, Dorchester County Election Commissioner Todd Billman said at a news conference Tuesday.

The error won't affect anyone's vote, Billman said.

After regular votes are counted, Billman said election workers will make a copy of all the ballots that can't be scanned, then take those copies and manually enter the votes into an election machine to be tallied.

The new votes will then be compared to the original ballots to make sure they match, according to the official.

Billman wouldn't say how long that might take but added that Dorchester County's full results will be finished by the Friday deadline to certify returns.

"This issue will not prevent any vote from being counted," Billman said. "All it will do is take it a little longer to get your ballet to count."