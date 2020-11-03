Lindsey Graham wins 4th Senate bid

Helen Sims, 49, who works at a Wal-Mart, cast her ballot for Harrison on Tuesday, saying Graham should have helped Americans struggling through the pandemic before prioritizing the Supreme Court hearings. She said Harrison's upbringing and his youthful energy will lead to better outcomes for working people.

"We have walked in Jaime's shoes," said Sims, who is Black. "Jaime's compassionate."

The astronomic money has amounted to constant digital and broadcast advertising, as well as mailers. Harrison has used some of his copious cash to try to steer conservative voters toward Bill Bledsoe — a Constitution Party candidate who dropped out to endorse Graham, but whose name remains on ballots — in an attempt to cleave votes from the Republican. Bledsoe has asked Harrison to "cease and desist" from what he calls dishonest "dirty tricks" advertising.

The undercurrent of the recent battle over Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's third U.S. Supreme Court nominee, has also been a factor. As Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Graham oversaw that contentious process, where televised hearings kept him in the national spotlight for weeks.

Harrison, meanwhile, has portrayed the 65-year-old Graham as a career politician too far removed from his constituents' lives.