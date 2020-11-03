AP: Democratic Rep. Clyburn wins 15th term

___

South Carolina's $175 million U.S. Senate race has received much of the attention this election cycle, but every incumbent in the state trying to return to Congress has a major party challenger in 2020.

The most expensive and most watched U.S. House race Tuesday involves Democrat U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, trying to win a second term after winning the seat anchored by Charleston and Hilton Head Island two years ago. His Republican opponent is state Rep. Nancy Mace.

But each of South Carolina's seven U.S. House districts has a Republican taking on a Democrat. And four of the seven challengers to incumbents are women. South Carolina has only elected one woman to Congress for a full two-year term.

South Carolina voters have taken advantage of no-excuse absentee voting approved by the Legislature because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As absentee voting ended Monday, more than 1.3 million votes had already been cast, either in person or by mail, according to the state Election Commission. That's nearly 37% of the state's registered voters.

In the last presidential election in 2016, 2.1 million ballots were cast in the state.