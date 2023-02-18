Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.’s South Atlantic Region (South Carolina chapters) have given South Carolina State University $6,000 in general book scholarship funding.

The one-time gift will support $300 book scholarships for 20 deserving first-time freshmen in the 2023-2024 academic year.

“On behalf of the South Carolina State family, I thank the women of Delta Theta Sigma for supporting our students,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “Their efforts will go a long way in helping incoming freshmen overcome financial barriers to success.

“We know that textbooks are an expensive part of a college student’s journey, so this gift will mean the world to the recipients,” Conyers said.

The Orangeburg Alumnae, Alpha Xi and Gamma Chi Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta hosted the 2022 South Carolina Fall State Meeting in Orangeburg Nov. 11-12 on the SC State campus. More than 600 Delta Sigma Theta Sorors from South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia attended.

The Orangeburg Alumnae, Alpha Xi and Gamma Chi chapters are part of the South Atlantic Region under the leadership of Dr. Trisha Johnson, regional director. The South Atlantic Region consists of over 160 collegiate and alumnae chapters in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Bermuda.