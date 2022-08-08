Darlington Raceway, SCDPS partner for safe driving campaign

DARLINGTON — Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced a partnership on a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across South Carolina.

The new partnership was unveiled at a press conference with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV and Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach.

“We are proud to partner with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to raise awareness to safe driving in the Palmetto State,” Tharp said. “Through our new partnership, we will further support the mission of SCDPS to protect and serve the citizens of the state of South Carolina by encouraging drivers to follow good driving practices to keep everyone safe on the road.”

“The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of our state, and by their efforts to build strong partnerships statewide, they have extended their impact on South Carolina far beyond the track,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “This new partnership between the S.C. Department of Public Safety and Darlington Raceway is another example of the power of public-private partnerships, and it will go a long way in keeping our roadways safe.”

The new SCDPS partnership will be part of the Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 3-4. The public information campaign will feature a promotional display and signage around the Darlington Raceway facility including the fan parking entrances and exits, along with promotional videos on the in-stadium video boards and messaging broadcasted across the stadium PA system. A new social media marketing campaign will debut on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in advance of the upcoming NASCAR race weekend.

“We are thrilled to partner with NASCAR and Darlington Raceway to educate South Carolina residents and visitors about safe driving habits during one of the crown jewels of racing,” Woods said. “The Labor Day holiday weekend caps off the busy summer travel season. We want folks to enjoy themselves, but we also want them to be safe while traveling to Darlington Raceway and heading home after the checkered flag is waved.”

SCDPS, the largest law enforcement agency in the state, includes the Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, Bureau of Protective Services, Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. SCDPS has approximately 1,300 employees serving across the state, providing a wide range of public safety services focused on making South Carolina a safer place to live, work and raise a family. To learn more about the SCDPS, visit scdps.sc.gov.