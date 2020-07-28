COVID-19 means virtual school booms in SC's largest district

July 13th was the first day with more than 30 COVID-19 deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March. Every day since but one where full data is available has had at least 30 people die, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Hospitals are being squeezed at both ends with more patients admitted and doctors, nurses and other workers infected or exposed to the virus in the community and unable to work for two weeks.

Outside the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, special tents are going up for what the hospital calls an "alternative care site."

The tents will house 12 beds for recovering patients who don't need monitoring other specialized treatment and should be ready to go in two or three weeks, officials said.

"We saw an uptick and we wanted to be ahead of it," said Dr. John Samies, the hospital's chief of medical staff.

The hospital started the week with 154 of its 162 beds filled. Fifty-four of those were COVID-19 patients. They also had 30 employees either infected or in quarantine, CEO Charles Williams said.

Health officials warn spikes could start again with Labor Day coming and large parties if college football starts back or for other sports.