 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Correction

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The story “St. Matthews man faces charge of felony DUI,” which appeared on page A1 in the Dec. 14 edition, incorrectly attributed quotes to Ray Ellen Bunch. The quotes should have been attributed to Tatyana Walker.

We apologize for the error.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Life on Earth may have begun on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News