Correction

The story “St. Matthews man faces charge of felony DUI,” which appeared on page A1 in the Dec. 14 edition, incorrectly attributed quotes to Ray Ellen Bunch. The quotes should have been attributed to Tatyana Walker.
We apologize for the error.
The story “St. Matthews man faces charge of felony DUI,” which appeared on page A1 in the Dec. 14 edition, incorrectly attributed quotes to Ray Ellen Bunch. The quotes should have been attributed to Tatyana Walker.
We apologize for the error.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon outside Orangeburg, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
A third suspect has been charged in last month’s shooting death of 18-year-old Ricke Irick at his Estate Court home in Orangeburg.
A 53-year-old St. Matthews man is facing multiple charges following a fatal collision on Sunday afternoon just outside of Orangeburg.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 24-year-old Greenville man is serving a 10-year sentence in the Feb. 25 crash that killed two women in Orangeburg.
A missing 5-year-old and her father have been found and are safe, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
A 64-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary and shoplifting during a recent term of court held at the Or…
GREENVILLE – Former Bamberg County Council chairman Kerry Trent Kinard pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery before Circuit Judge…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.