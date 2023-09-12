SPRING LAKE, N.C. — Pink DYMONS will hold their 5K Cancer Walk & Community Festival on Saturday, Sept. 30.

This marks the seventh annual event, which will be held at 300 Ruth St., Spring Lake, from 8 a.m. to noon. The annual event rallies the spirit of activism against cancer of all forms and provides support for those impacted by cancer.

The inaugural Pink DYMONS Cancer Walk & Survivorfest was held in Bamberg in 2016.

Two-time cancer survivor Dymon S. Irons-Bryant, a Bamberg native, founded the Pink Dymons (Dedicating Years to Motivating Others and Nurturing Survivors) Foundation to help cancer patients receiving chemotherapy treatments.

Since its inception, proceeds from the 5K Cancer Walk & Community Festival have been able to assist families in communities across several states.

Irons-Bryant, Pink DYMONS, CEO, said, “Since the inaugural 5K Cancer Walk & Community Festival the support of the community has been invaluable. The outpouring of resources and participation has not only surpassed expectations, but has also provided assistance to families and communities in numerous states.”

Proceeds from this year’s event will continue Pink DYMONS’ legacy of financial assistance for patients and families, to include holiday donations.

According to the American Cancer Society and Breast Cancer Research Foundation, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in minority women, and the second leading cause of cancer death of women in the United States, overall.

Research has shown that while Black women have a 4% lower incidence rate of breast cancer than White women, Black women have a 40% higher breast cancer death rate. Based on this evidence, it is beneficial for early dectection, which is why Mrs. Irons-Bryant is making mammograms accessible.

Pink DYMONS will sponsor several mammograms for uninsured citizens and Invision Diagnostics’ mammogram van will be available to conduct exams at this event. Additionally, there will be free blood pressure screenings throughout the day.

Attendees arriving early will be treated to a pre-warmup, a balloon release to honor the memory of loved ones, as well as a variety of vendors, free giveaways, music, line dancing, food, fun, and photos. The 5K Cancer Walk & Community Festival will serve as an opportunity to honor the fallen, celebrate survivors, and support the fighters.

Registration is available at www.pinkdymons.org for $30 per individual, however, team participation is highly encouraged. Teams consisting of 10 or more participants will receive a $5 discount per individual, making registration $25 per registrant. Registrants will receive a 2023 5K Cancer Walk & Community Festival t-shirt and a commemorative medal.

For inquiries, please contact Dymon Irons-Bryant via email at: pink.dymons@gmail.com or visit www.pinkdymons.org.