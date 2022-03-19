Coming home: Elloree Trials returns after 2-year break

The day was full of hugs and handshakes as thousands returned to Elloree for the 58th running of the Elloree Trials on Saturday.

"It's been an annual event for 57 years up to the pandemic," Elloree Mayor Mike Fanning said. "It's a chance for family, no matter where they live, to come back home to Elloree. To see two, three, four generations out here, enjoying food and fellowship, it's not a lot of things that bring people back to a small town."

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fanning said this year's committee began making plans in the fall to bring the event back in 2022.

"The last few years (the committee) had to look at the medical landscape," Fanning said. "They just wanted to make sure everyone was safe. This year it was time to bring everyone back and bring everyone home. The Goree Smith family are always generous along with the civic groups that help get everything lined up."

Elloree native Peggy McGee said she never missed a Trials prior to the pandemic.

"After two years, it's just a relief to be back out here, getting to spend time with my grandkids," McGee said. "I'm originally from Elloree, and it's the home I love."

McGee took first place in the tailgating event as well as the hat contest ages 14-up division. Her granddaughter, Kimberly McGee, took first place in the hat contest ages 7-13.

"We've been preparing the tailgate for nearly two weeks," McGee said. "It takes a lot of love, and a lot of thought, but it's worth it knowing I will get to be with my family."

Mickey Wilkerson, Melody Pinkney and Linda Joyce joined forces to create a monster, two-spot tailgate that won second place.

"We have been doing this for years," Wilkerson said. "It's competition, but it's also fun. We have a good time getting everything together, borrowing from each other. Every year we are here."

Wilkerson said the theme is the key when coming up with an award-winning tailgate. This year's entry featured a saddle that was in prominent display.

"Everyone has their own different theme, but the key is keeping it fresh every year," Wilkerson said. "We're just delighted to be back."

While many were making their return to Elloree, the event had its fair share of first-timers.

Dave Turcotte has lived in Summterton for 17 years, and decided to make the trip after his mother recently moved to South Carolina.

"(My mother) is a big horse person, and we were looking for something to do, so we decided to come check it out," Turcotte said. "It's pretty close to what I was anticipating, I'm enjoying the nice environment. If we would have known, we would have brought the truck and the barbecue grill. We didn't even bring chairs. We'll know for next year."

Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes always had a prior engagement when the Trials were scheduled, but Saturday she was able to have her first experience.

"I've secretly loved horses since I was a kid," Jamerson-Holmes said. "Found out about the Elloree Trials about 10 years ago, but as a small business owner in Orangeburg we always had prior plans. I've had the best time, it's been amazing."

While much of the day was spent reuniting with old friends, there were eight races run at this year's Elloree Trials. Each time the trumpets sounded, all eyes turned to the track. In the final race of the day, the Elloree Cup, Stubbornkindafella crossed the line first.

Stubbornkindafella was one of eight horses run by Jason McCutchen.

"It's like being home," McCutchen said as he stood with his daughter, Carson Ann. "This is amazing, it's something you do every year, and you look forward to it. When you can't, it's like you wishing and hoping for that day to return.

