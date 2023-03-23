Tigers fly over Owls 6-2

KENNESAW, GA. - Riley Bertram’s two-run single gave Clemson the lead and began a four-run eighth inning in Clemson’s 6-2 victory over Kennesaw State at Stillwell Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 14-8, while the Owls dropped to 8-11. The two teams conclude their season series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 25.

Chad Fairey’s sacrifice fly in the second inning scored the game’s first run, then Brayden Eidson belted a solo homer in the third inning to tie the score. Chris Cole’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning gave the Owls a 2-1 lead, then a double-play grounder by the Tigers tied the score in the fifth inning.

Cooper Ingle led off the eighth inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to 16 games, then Bertram ripped a two-run single to give Clemson a 4-2 lead. Jacob Jarrell followed with a suicide squeeze bunt that dropped for a single, allowing two runs to score.

Reed Garris (2-0) earned the win in relief by pitching 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Tiger starter Joe Allen pitched 6.0 effective innings, allowing six hits, two runs and one walk with five strikeouts. Eidson (1-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded two hits, two runs (one earned) and five walks with six strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched in relief.

The Tigers remain in the Atlanta area to play at Georgia Tech in a three-game series this weekend, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Staley named USBWA Coach of the Year

COLUMBIA – South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley is the 2022-23 USBWA Coach of the Year, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced. It is the second-straight season and the third time in the last four years that Staley has picked up the honor.

Staley has led this Gamecock team to a 34-0 record and both the SEC Regular-Season and Tournament championships. South Carolina has been ranked No. 1 in both national polls every week of the season, just the third program to do that. The program’s current 38-week run at No. in the AP Poll is the second-longest streak in the history of that poll.

SC State duo earn MEAC track honors

South Carolina State track members Cameran Gist and Dexter Ratliff were each recognized as top performers by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Gist finished first in the long jump at the Buccaneer Inviational in Charleston. She also finished third in the 100 meter and was part of the third-place 4x400 meter relay team.

Ratliff finished first in the discus at the Buccaneer Invitational in Charleston. He also finished second in the hammer throw.

SCSU freshman named POTW

South Carolina State freshman tennis player Soyfa Vitaliyena Chu was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week.

Chu was a combined 8-0 at the MEAC Roundup winning four singles matches and four doubles matches.

Benjamin Niv was named a MEAC top performer after winning three singles matches and two doubles matches at the MEAC Round Up.

Lady Bulldogs fall at Winthrop

South Carolina State's softball team dropped a mid-week game to Winthrop 6-0 in Rock Hill Wednesday.

Winthrop pitcher Reese Basinger threw seven innings without allowing a baserunner. She struck out 13 South Carolina State batters.

The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was postponed due to weather.