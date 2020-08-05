Clyburn warns U.S. lacks plan to stop virus

Clyburn dismissed concerns being raised over one potential vice presidential contender, Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., over comments she has made that were seen as sympathetic to Cuba under its former leader Fidel Castro.

“Well, this seemed to concern a lot of people, but, you know, I was a 19-year-old one time myself,” he said. “One should not hold people responsible for the rest of their lives for something they may have said as a 19- or 20-year-old child. You know, when I was a child, I spoke as a child and understood as a child. But when I became a man, I put away childish things. I think the same thing applies to women as well.”

He also took in stride the apparent defeat of a longtime colleague, Rep. Lacy Clay of Missouri, in Tuesday's primary to newcomer Cori Bush, as simply the flow of the times.

Bush was a leader of the Black Lives Matter movement that emerged from the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo. "This issue has been looming over the political process in Missouri," Clyburn said.

He praised Clay's tenure as a lawmaker and welcomed Bush's candidacy. “I hope that we can continue to move forward,” he said. “Everybody get their turn to do whatever they can do. And she’s going to have her turn. And I will be as helpful for her as I can possibly be.”

As negotiations churn in Congress on the next aid package, Clyburn noted that Democrats already approved their sweeping COVID-19 aid bill months ago while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized it and hit pause on further assistance.

