Clyburn seeking 15th term

The dean of South Carolina's congressional delegation, James E. Clyburn, faces two opponents on Nov. 3 in his bid for a 15th term in the U.S. House.

House District 6 includes all of Allendale, Bamberg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Hampton, Jasper and Williamsburg counties, plus portions of Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Florence, Orangeburg, Richland and Sumter counties.

James Clyburn

Congressman James Clyburn has served as House Majority Whip since 2019. In his 14th term, the Democratic congressman has represented the 6th District since 1993.

John McCollum

Republican John McCollum is a 35-year-old Charleston businessman and Navy veteran. He told The Post and Courier that when people started referring to Clyburn as the “kingmaker” for securing Joe Biden’s presidential nomination with a timely endorsement in the South Carolina Democratic primary, he was inspired to launch a challenge.

Mark Hackett

Mark Hackett is a Constitution Party candidate. He has been involved in the Constitution Party since its founding. He states that he believes the U.S. government should be guided by the Constitution.

