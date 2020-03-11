Claflin extending spring break for students

Claflin University has announced that its Emergency Preparedness Team is closely monitoring national and international developments concerning the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

With the safety of the campus community in mind, Claflin have decided to extend Spring Break (for students only) through Sunday, March 22. The residence halls will reopen on Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m.

The Office of Residential Life will work with individual students who require assistance. Students who have to return to campus before March 22 for any reason should contact the Department of Housing and Residential Life at 803-535-5301 or dbeckford@claflin.edu.

All on-ground classes will resume on Monday, March, 23 at 8 a.m.

The university recommends that for the safety of students and others, they strongly recommend avoiding international travel and/or travel to high-risk areas as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you choose to travel to those areas, please understand that you will be subjected to additional screenings and/or government-imposed quarantine requirements prior to your return to Claflin University.