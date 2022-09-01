Chapel Hill Baptist Church welcomes new minister of music

A love for God and a gift of music are qualities that describe the new minister of music at Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Santee, South Carolina.

For over a decade, Corey L. Ramsey has sought to discover the mystery of musicianship.

He was formally trained as a musician while part of an award-winning band program during grade school. Ramsey received extensive private tutorship from many professors of higher learning.

As a saxophonist, he has performed professionally since the age of 15.

His gift led him into a vast number of “musical arenas” to perform with a host of artists such as Tamela Mann, Jonathan Nelson and Kim Burrell.

Ramsey seeks to exalt the Savior Jesus Christ and worship is his foremost priority.

His musical journey stands on this simple principle: “Diverse in genre and consistent in worship.”