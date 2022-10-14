 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cecil Williams receives NAACP citation

Cecil Williams citation

Cecil Williams, left, receives the NAACP South Carolina State Conference Presidential Citation from president Brenda C. Murphy.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Cecil Williams -- photographer, author, publisher and CEO of Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum -- has received the NAACP South Carolina State Conference Presidential Citation.

The award was presented Saturday, Oct. 8, by Brenda C. Murphy, president, at the NAACP annual convention and civil rights conference at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Columbia.

The citation reads: "Cecil Williams: Civil Rights Advocate; In Recognition for Untiring Efforts to Capture America's History with Civil Rights Through Photography."

For more than four decades Williams photographed events and projects sponsored by the State Conference of the NAACP. Williams is also photographer and director of historic preservation at Claflin University.

The annual NAACP convention, with the 2022 theme of "Vote: Our Lives Depend On IT," resumed after a three-year absence because of COVID-19.

