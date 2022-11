Dress warmly and come prepared to experience an Old Fashioned Christmas. The Tabernacle at Cattle Creek Campground will sparkle with candlelight and the sounds of Advent at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Several singers and pastors will participate in the one-hour service. All are welcome to attend and or share in the service. Refreshments will follow at tent #36.

For more information, call Jerry Thompson at 843-810-8422 or by email at jcthompson1021@gmail.com.