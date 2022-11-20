Cameron to celebrate Christmas Dec. 16-18

CAMERON -- Enrich your Christmas Season even more in 2022 by attending Cameron's festive holiday event -- "The Spirit of Cameron."

The "Spirit of Cameron" Christmas show will be held Dec. 16-18 at the Cameron Auditorium, Highway 33, in Cameron. Shows will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

This 40-member cast will perform some of the season's favorite songs, and look for a surprise appearance from Santa Claus with Mrs. Claus. The show will be an event for the entire family.

The Spirit of Cameron is produced by Donna and Windy Greene, directed by Peggy Hirth, and features music by John Capizzi, with choreography by Bryce Drew.

Tickets will be $10 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 803-747-3242. All ticket sales are being donated to the Cameron Community Club.