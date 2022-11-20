 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cameron to celebrate Christmas Dec. 16-18

CAMERON --  Enrich your Christmas Season even more in 2022 by attending Cameron's festive holiday event -- "The Spirit of Cameron."

The "Spirit of Cameron" Christmas show will be held Dec. 16-18 at the Cameron Auditorium, Highway 33, in Cameron. Shows will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

This 40-member cast will perform some of the season's favorite songs, and look for a surprise appearance from Santa Claus with Mrs. Claus. The show will be an event for the entire family.

Cameron Community Christmas Cantata Dec. 4

The Spirit of Cameron is produced by Donna and Windy Greene, directed by Peggy Hirth, and features music by John Capizzi, with choreography by Bryce Drew.

Tickets will be $10 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 803-747-3242. All ticket sales are being donated to the Cameron Community Club.

