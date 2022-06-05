CALL TO ACTION: FHC holds HIV Services Symposium

Mobile unit testing, medical case management and prevention education are among the expanded services one of the state’s largest community health centers is offering to combat the rising numbers of HIV in the Lowcountry region.

Family Health Centers Inc. hosted an HIV symposium recently in its new state-of-the-art training center in Orangeburg. Dr. Bambi Gaddist, who serves as a co-director of the Rural Center for AIDS/STD Prevention, was the keynote speaker.

Gaddist said it was time to “rekindle the fire” when it came to promoting awareness and education of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

“How is it after 40-something years, we’re finding ourselves in the same predicament we were in, where people are telling us, 'Oh, they still got AIDS? That’s still a problem? I thought you handled that,’” she said.

“So when I say rekindle, it means to begin burning again, and I’m not talking about syphilis either. Somewhere we’ve lost it. Somewhere we used to talk about it. What we’re trying to do is rekindle it,” Gaddist said.

Selena L. Lowery, MBA, MA, is director of HIV services at the FHC.

Lowery said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s 2020 epidemiologic profile of HIV and AIDS in its Low Country Public Health Region, of which Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties are a part, revealed some alarming statistics.

“What we saw in that was Orangeburg County in particular is the fastest growing county in the Lowcountry in terms of new HIV cases. That resonated with me,” she said.

Orangeburg County had the highest rate of new infections with 32.9 cases per 100,000 people, outpacing Charleston County with its rate of 18.6 cases per 100,000. Bamberg County’s rate of new infections stood at 7.1 per 100,000 people, while Calhoun County’s rate came in at 10.4 cases per 100,000.

FHC’s HIV prevention and care services include: free rapid HIV testing; medical case management; STI screenings; mobile unit testing; HIV prevention and education; primary care; and behavioral health.

The facility will also provide pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, medicine taken to prevent getting HIV. The Centers for Disease Control reports that PrEP is highly effective for preventing HIV when taken as prescribed, reducing the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99% and from injection drug use by at least 74%.

“We want to partner with your church health ministry, we want to partner with your schools, we’d like to partner with the hospitals, with other health care professionals within the community – and not just in Orangeburg County,” Lowery said.

Gaddist said too many people still don’t know about PrEP or other preventive measures.

“We have injectable HIV prevention. People don’t have to take a pill every day. They can get an injection, and it can last for months. There’s a lot of other things that are available to use now, but if our people don’t know about it, and we don’t offer it, then what good is it?” she said, noting that health care must be coupled with compassion and love.

“We got stigma. It’s still alive and well. That’s why we’re still in the situation we’re in. People here still hearing HIV and saying, ‘I don’t want nothing to do with it.’ … We need to deal with the elephant in the room, and I’m talking about with us.

“We can’t blame the other community. We can’t blame the white community. We got homework to do at home. Sometimes we have to talk to people who are sitting in authority, and it isn’t a comfortable place,” Gaddist said.

Lowery was joined at the symposium by her team members, including Almanda Holiday, medical case manager; Antonio Gathers, lead prevention navigator; Jamaar Wilson, community health specialist; and Rhonda Thomas, outreach coordinator. The team also includes nurse practitioner Towanna Enoch, who was absent from the conference.

Lowery said the FHC has two mobile units complete with two exam rooms. One is currently being taken out among Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and upper Dorchester counties.

“What we’re looking to do is go into some of the most vulnerable areas to provide access to services that generally have not been available to those communities. ... We’ve been reaching out in the very, very rural areas,” she said.

Lowery continued, “Now we are offering community-based testing. We try to do it with incentives just to get people used to testing, and we’re trying to put different communities on a three-month rotation.”

She said the goal is to get people accustomed to testing and to get those who don’t have HIV accustomed to hearing the message about preventing it.

Gaddist said the mobile units will be crucial in helping to create health care access, particularly in the South.

“We got more new infections in the South. Fifty-two percent of HIV as of 2019 was in the South. We’re talking about the South where folks got to drive to get to an appointment. We’re talking about why it’s critical to have a mobile unit and take services to people. Let’s talk for real. Getting a ride is not easy when you live in a rural area and you got to drive 45 or 50 miles up and back,” she said.

Gaddist said all hope is not lost, but it will take a concerted effort among the entire community to reignite initiatives which were once standard in the fight against HIV/AIDS, including town hall meetings.

“We’ve got to rekindle what we are doing. We’re trying to approach different spaces, nontraditional partners. ... At the end, we can fight this. We can do something about this, and I’m convinced that it’s going to require just what’s in this room,” she said.

FHC Chief Executive Officer Leon Brunson said the expanded HIV services were made available through grant funding.

“We got a bunch of grants in for HIV. When I took a look at this two years ago and looked at the data, we had to do something in the community. So we started applying for grants. We got over $2 million to run this program with, and we just applied for another $3 million to continue work in this area,” he said.

For more information on HIV prevention services, call the FHC at 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit online at www.myfhc.org.

