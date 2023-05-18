At 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, Calhoun Academy will hold its graduation exercises in the gymnasium.

The valedictorian is Sarah Grace Kizer, Blakley Madison Kingsmore is salutatorian and Christopher Jude Walker is the honor graduate. All three students will speak for the class of 2023 at the graduation exercises.

Members of the Class of 2023 are: William Jones Andrews III, Sara Marie Ardis, Avery Christine Beason, Elliott Deyshaun Brown, Cooper Martin Canaday, Chase Michael Cooper, Lacey Reed Cornelius, Ashley Grace Crabtree, Ava Elizabeth Cuttino, William Nelson Felder, Turner Houston Fleming, Dag Chadwick Gartman Jr., JuaQaevius Daeshon Haltiwanger, Alexis Cheyanne Hiers, Tallon Mackenzie Hood, Blakley Madison Kingsmore, Sarah Grace Kizer, Mackenzie Renee' LaCons, Savanna Rose Lawson, Casey Paige McCarson, Alexander James Miller, Leighton Lance Ott, Mason Livingston Polin, Lukas Heath Reed, Moriah Jordan Reed, Bailey Marie Sightler, Natalie Josephine Tappy, Andrew Preston Taylor, Andrew Barton Tucker, Christopher Jude Walker, Jase Fisher Waltz, Kaylee Marian Zeigler.

Serving as graduation marshals for the seniors are members of the junior class. Ross Kelyn Beach and Gabrielle Elizabeth Jourdain will serve as head marshals. Other marshals will be Julian Seth Burns, Phillip William Kizer, Reagan Frances Kizer, and Jayden Elizabeth Waltz. These students are identified by their cumulative high school academic standings.