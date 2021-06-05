BUSINESS REPORT: Husqvarna honors employee service

“Savannah River Remediation interns complete meaningful projects at a company with the noble mission of reducing environmental risk to the community and state. Molding the next generation to continue this mission is vital to the future,” Breidenbach said. “For SRR, we get fresh ideas, enthusiasm and energy from these top-rate students. It also provides a quality recruiting pool for future employment.”

The interns come from all over the country and hail from numerous colleges: Claflin University, Clemson University, University of South Carolina, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Virginia, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Murray State University, Washington University, Spelman College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Chicago State University and Augusta University.

During the 10-week program, the students will get to participate in virtual site tours, a community outreach day and other developmental events.

Dominion conecting customers with aid

CAYCE – Dominion Energy is connecting renters with additional customer assistance funding through the SC Stay Plus program, a new federally funded program from SC Housing.