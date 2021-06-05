BUSINESS REPORT: Husqvarna honors employee service

Food Lion official honored
SALISBURY, N.C. -- Linda Stiller, director of associate relations at Food Lion, has been recognized as one of the Shelby Report’s Women of Influence In The Food Industry.
The award recognizes a select group of top female professionals in the food industry. Stiller was honored for her leadership supporting and growing Food Lion’s 82,000 associates, as well as developing and implementing policies and procedures to support associates’ health and wellness during an unprecedented pandemic.
“Linda is a passionate leader who is committed to supporting each of our 82,000 associates however she can,” said Linda Johnson, Food Lion senior vice president of human resources. “Linda lives our core value of ‘care’ every day, and associates know they can count on her to support them as they nourish our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve. She is a thoughtful business partner who works seamlessly with associates across our organization, and I’m so excited for her to receive this well-deserved recognition.”
Realtors honored for fair housing
Introduced by state Rep. Pat Henegan, the South Carolina Senate and House of Representatives adopted a resolution to recognize the South Carolina Realtors efforts to support fair housing in the state.
SCR recognizes the significance of the Fair Housing Act and reconfirms its commitment to fair housing ideals. The Realtors Code of Ethics and training programs continue to commit all members to offer equal professional service to any prospective client, customer, or residents of any community in their search for real property.
“We are proud to support lawmakers in their efforts to highlight this vital act and make fair housing a reality,” said Morris Lyles, president of S.C. Realtors. “We are dedicated to support and promote the quality of life of our community, and that includes addressing discrimination and assuring all citizens of right to obtain a safe place to live.”
Claflin among SRR intern sources
AIKEN — Savannah River Remediation is welcoming 28 interns this summer who will provide meaningful work to the Savannah River Site liquid waste program.
These summer interns will get workplace experience, some virtually and some at SRS, in their preferred field of study, ranging from engineering, safety and health, construction, to business and communications. Coupled with valuable work, they will also learn about the importance of SRR’s mission of reducing the risk of radioactive liquid waste stored in underground waste tanks at SRS.
According to SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach, SRR’s intern program is mutually beneficial.
“Savannah River Remediation interns complete meaningful projects at a company with the noble mission of reducing environmental risk to the community and state. Molding the next generation to continue this mission is vital to the future,” Breidenbach said. “For SRR, we get fresh ideas, enthusiasm and energy from these top-rate students. It also provides a quality recruiting pool for future employment.”
The interns come from all over the country and hail from numerous colleges: Claflin University, Clemson University, University of South Carolina, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Virginia, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Murray State University, Washington University, Spelman College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Chicago State University and Augusta University.
During the 10-week program, the students will get to participate in virtual site tours, a community outreach day and other developmental events.
Dominion conecting customers with aid
CAYCE – Dominion Energy is connecting renters with additional customer assistance funding through the SC Stay Plus program, a new federally funded program from SC Housing.
“We want customers to know that we are here to help and ready to assist individuals, families and businesses in our service area, including those who may be struggling for the first time,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service at Dominion Energy. “In addition to the many assistance programs and payment plans we offer, we are proud to join forces with SC Housing to promote SC Stay Plus, a critical program providing support to renters who have been directly impacted by the pandemic.”
The $272 million SC Stay Plus program, funded by the U.S. Treasury, offers up to 12 months of assistance for past-due rent and assistance for delinquent utility payments for qualifying individuals and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 39 S.C. counties. Those who qualify can receive help on their bills dating back to March 13, 2020.
Dominion Energy encourages customers to reach out to its customer assistance team online for help with applying for utility bill assistance. Many of Dominion Energy’s assistance options can also be conveniently accessed 24/7 through a customer’s online account or Dominion Energy’s mobile app.