Book signing, All-Star Bowling Lanes tour to be held Oct. 23

Orangeburg’s Center for Creative Partnerships/All-Star Bowling Lanes and the Broughton Street Café & Ice Cream Shop, 1091 Broughton St., are sponsoring a book signing for author Patrick Harwood and a tour of the historic All-Star Bowling Lanes that played a key role in the tragic February 1968 Orangeburg Massacre.

The book signing will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Broughton Street Café. SC State communications instructor Patrick Harwood will kick off the event by talking about his newly released book, “Stories from the Underground: The Churchyards of Charleston.”

The 228-page, full-color, large-format book examines Charleston’s rich, complex and interesting history through the prism of its church and synagogue graveyards and cemeteries. After his remarks, Harwood, who has taught at SC State since 2014, will sign and sell copies of his book.

Tours of the All-Star Bowling Lanes nearby on Russell Street will follow for those interested. Led by president Ellen Zisholtz, the organization purchased the All-Star Lanes and is in the process or restoring it. It will become a civil rights museum as well as a working bowling alley again. For more information, see centerforcreativepartnerships.org or contact Zisholtz at 803-928-6851 or ezisholtz@gmail.com.

More on Harwood’s “Churchyards of Charleston” and his previous books can be found on his online site www.mybirdseyeviews.blogspot.com and on his Amazon author’s site.