 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Boil water advisory lifted for Elloree

  • 0
Water
ILLUSTRATION

The Elloree Water System is lifting its boil water advisory following the water leak on Jan 25.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Customers of the Elloree Water System no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Get TheTandD.com for $1 for 26 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Myanmar children cut off from education and healthcare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News