Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

The president seemed pleased with her performance. "I think Amy's doing incredibly well," he said at the White House departing for a campaign rally.

Trump has said he wants a justice seated for any disputes arising from his heated election with Democrat Joe Biden, but Barret testified she has not spoken to Trump or his team about election cases. Pressed by panel Democrats, she skipped past questions about ensuring the date of the election or preventing voter intimidation, both set in federal law, and the peaceful transfer of presidential power. She declined to commit to recusing herself from any post-election cases without first consulting the other justices.

"I can't offer an opinion on recusal without short-circuiting that entire process," she said.

A frustrated Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the panel, all but implored the nominee to be more specific about how she would handle landmark abortion cases, including Roe v. Wade and the follow-up Pennsylvania case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which confirmed it in large part.

"It's distressing not to get a good answer," Feinstein told the judge.

Barrett was unmoved. "I don't have an agenda to try to overrule Casey," she said. "I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come."