Forest Landowners Association meeting Feb. 13
The Orangeburg-Calhoun Forest Landowners Association is having a meeting on beetles and their impact on forests on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The meeting will be held at the Antley's Barbecue Restaurant at 1320 Sims St. in Orangeburg. The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“Are Ips Bark Beetles Taking the Place of Southern Pine Beetles?” will be the featured topic. South Carolina Forestry Commission Forest Health Program Coordinator Entomologist David Jenkins will be the keynote speaker.
Jenkins will discuss the differences between Ips bark beetles and Southern pine beetles and how the Ips beetle is becoming more destructive than the Southern pine in recent years.
There will also be a program updated provided by Clemson Extension and the Forestry Commission.
The meeting will be hosted by the Clemson Cooperate Extension.
Dinner will be dutch.
For more information contact: John Cuttino at 803-533-9730 or email longcreek@tds.net or Janet Steele at 803-534-6280, jmwatt@clemson.edu
Pesticide applicator training Feb. 13
The Calhoun County Clemson Extension office is presenting a private pesticide applicator training opportunity Thursday, Feb. 13.
The training will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tri-County Electric Co-op on 6473 Old State Road in St. Matthews.
The cost of the training is $100.
State and federal laws require anyone who purchases or uses restricted-use pesticides to have at least a current private applicator license, or to be working under the supervision of someone who has such a license.
Class materials will be prepared for each participant so preregistration is required by Feb. 11.
Payment will be accepted at the door (cash or check made out to Clemson University).
For additional information or to register, call the Calhoun County Clemson Extension Office at 803-874-2354 or email Charles Davis at cdvs@clemson.edu.
