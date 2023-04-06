The Bamberg County Council has called a special called meeting to be held at 5 p.m. today (Thursday, April 6, 2023), in council chambers at the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex, 1234 North Street, in Bamberg.
Bamberg County Council special called meeting today at 5 p.m.
