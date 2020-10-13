Arrival to build its first electric vehicle in York County

COLUMBIA – Arrival, a global electric vehicle company, announced Tuesday plans to establish its first U.S. Microfactory in York County. The $46 million investment into the region will create 240 new jobs.

Founded in 2015 and based in London, England, Arrival works with cities around the world to create zero-emission mobility solutions for today's transportation challenges. The company’s South Carolina operations will utilize a new cell-based assembly method to produce vehicles rather than a traditional automotive production line, allowing the production of any vehicle from Arrival’s portfolio.

Located in Rock Hill, the company’s new operations will initially focus on building electric buses with Arrival's vertically integrated approach to vehicle production, which utilizes the company’s in-house developed components, materials and software. Materials for the EVs will be sourced from surrounding regions through a localized supply chain, which will reduce environmental impact.

Arrival is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2021, with production starting by the fourth quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Arrival team should visit the company’s hiring website at www.readysc.org/arrival.

