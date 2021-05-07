Army trainee waives bond hearing in school bus hijack case

COLUMBIA — An Army trainee has waived his first chance to appear in court on dozens of charges related to allegations he held a bus full of South Carolina elementary school students and its driver hostage at gunpoint.

A bond hearing had been scheduled Friday for Jovan Collazo, but court officials said he waived that appearance, which means he remains in the Richland County jail. Another court hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Collazo has been in jail since he was arrested Thursday on two dozen charges, including 19 counts of kidnapping. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that Collazo — a trainee at Fort Jackson, the U.S. Army's largest basic training facility, in Columbia — “ran off post and escaped” with an Army-issued M4 rifle.

Collazo went to a nearby bus stop where children were waiting to be taken to Forest Lake Elementary School, boarded the bus, but told the driver he didn't to hurt anyone, just to be driven to the next town, Lott said.

Video released by authorities showed Collazo getting on the bus, shouting at the driver to close the door and drive.