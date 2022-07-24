‘Annie Jr.’ comes to Bluebird stage in downtown Orangeburg

The Junior Orangeburg Part-Time Players will present “Annie Jr.” at the BlueBird Theater July 29-31. The show will feature an all-children cast.

“We have such a talented group of – I call them munchkins, because they act like little adults,” Director Mitzie DeAloia said. “I think this is one of the best vocal groups we’ve had in years, all of their voices fit their roles. They’ve just immersed themselves in the music.”

DeAloia has been directing since 2000 and has helmed the OPTP’s summer children’s shows for the past nine years.

She said she enjoys working with children more than adults. She said the children are hard-working and enthusiastic, and make friends.

“Some of them will develop a real love for the theater,” DeAloia said.

While normally DeAloia would be nervous this close to show time, she isn’t with this group. The cast has been off-book – performing without their scripts – for the past month.

“Annie Jr.” is adapted from “Annie,” one of the most popular musicals of all time. It relates the adventures of little orphan Annie, who’s seeking her parents.

DeAloia said both audience and cast should treat each production as completely different from previous versions.

“I don’t like my cast to watch videos of other performances or the movies, because I don't want them to have preconceived notions of their characters or their performances,” DeAloia said. “I want them to develop their own character and that’s what they’ve done.”

DeAloia said audiences will be “blown away” by the talent of the group. She also said it is important to support the shows as they finance the rest of the BlueBird’s season.

Showtimes are Friday, July 29 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 31 at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://bluebirdorangeburg.ticketleap.com/annie-jr/ or by calling the box office. Tickets are $12 online.

Tickets will be available at the door, but DeAloia said the shows will likely sell out quickly. She said an extra 3 p.m. show may be added on the 30th if demand is high enough.

The theater is located at 1141 Russell St., Orangeburg.