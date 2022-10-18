Aloha! Neeses holds Hawaiian luncheon for senior citizens

NEESES – A big “aloha” was given to 32 senior citizens when they participated in the recent Neeses senior luncheon at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center.

They were welcomed to a Hawaiian-themed luncheon.

Neeses councilmember Paula Hutchins, co-owner of Rusty and Paula’s Restaurant in Bamberg, provided a meal of string beans with bacon, teriyaki chicken, teriyaki chicken with pineapple, yellow rice with vegetables, Hawaiian meatballs, and King’s Hawaiian rolls.

Pineapple upside down cake was also provided, and some cut-up and whole fruit were provided by Barbara Gleaton.

Retired Air Force Col. Reedy Hopkins spoke about needing to get more veterans involved at the Nelson-Bass Post 78 American Legion on 1099 North Road in North and asked that local veterans email northsamericanlegion78@gmail.com and find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085537914871

Hopkins said, “We need to revitalize the North American Legion post.” He invited local veterans to contact him regarding this.

After the luncheon, Hopkins also pulled the bingo balls and called bingo for the senior citizens for prizes.

Neeses councilmember Renee Olenick sang the gospel song, “I Know a Man Who Can.”

Hutchins next said that the month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She brought battery-powered tea lights to the luncheon and asked those affected by breast cancer to come forward and get a candle for their table.

She said she wanted to recognize them in this way.

Olenick then said, “Oct. 3 was our proclamation for the Town of Neeses for Breast Cancer Awareness Day.” She said she was presented a plaque when the proclamation was first given in a previous year and said she is a breast cancer survivor.

Next, Gloria Fanning was given a prize in a drawing of people who were most colorfully dressed in keeping with the Hawaiian theme of the luncheon.

Seniors Jim Olenick and Belinda Gleaton were both recognized for their recent birthdays and were able to wear party hats during the festivities. The other seniors sang, “Happy Birthday!” to them.

The next senior luncheon at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center will be Thanksgiving themed and will be held Monday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.

Hutchins, who was praised by many at the event as a good cook herself, said, “I have the best cook in Neeses, my mom, Billie Jean Jackson, preparing the Thanksgiving luncheon. She is preparing the turkey, the dressing, and the gravy.”

Vegetables will also be provided, and Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton will be making red velvet cake for dessert.

Hutchins said in a council meeting a couple of months ago that she had a goal of wanting at least 30 Neeses seniors aged 62 and above to attend their luncheons. The Town of Neeses exceeded this goal at the luncheon on Monday.

For more information and to sign up for the luncheon for Neeses seniors ages 62 and above, call 803-247-5811.