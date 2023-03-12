We all know that precipitation is highly variable.

Overall, the statewide annual rainfall average from 1895-2022 is 47.80 inches. The driest year was 1954, with a statewide average rainfall of 31.72 inches, and many locations in the Midlands and Pee Dee regions recorded less than 30 inches. Ten years later (1964), the state reported the wettest year on record, with an annual average of 69.32 inches.

However, to fully observe and understand how precipitation affects the environment and society, there needs to be a higher density of rain gauges across the state. Enter the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network, known as CoCoRaHS. CoCoRaHS is a grassroots volunteer network of backyard weather observers of all ages and backgrounds. The program was created in Colorado in 1998 and started in South Carolina in 2008.

Citizen science programs, such as CoCoRaHS, help provide new perspectives, leverage participants' knowledge, and crowdsource data in regions with limited observations. The program's mission is to provide the highest quality data for natural resources, education, and research applications by using low-cost measurement tools, stressing training and education, and utilizing an interactive website.

Since its inception in the Palmetto State, CoCoRaHS observers have been instrumental in measuring precipitation across the Palmetto State by supplying data during high-impact rainfall events, including the recent floods of 2015 and those associated with Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Tropical Storm Florence in 2018.

As crucial as reporting precipitation, tracking where it has not rained provides valuable information for state and federal drought designations. Through the CoCoRaHS Condition Monitoring Tool, observers can give information on drought and flooding impacts at their location. The data has also been vital in tracking drought conditions across the state, especially in 2010-2013, 2015-2016, and most recently in the fall of 2019.

The climatological database generated through volunteer observer's efforts, such as those who are a part of CoCoRaHS and the National Weather Service (NWS) Cooperative Weather Observer Program (COOP), stands as the cornerstone of our state's weather history. The publicly available data provided is crucial for research and used by private industry, all levels of government, and individuals to make weather-related decisions across the country.

Here are a few examples of how CoCoRaHS data are used:

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) looks at the data to assess crop development, potential drought stress, and areas of possible crop damage and erosion from flooding or drought.

The US Drought Monitor (USDM) uses observer reports, especially the zero (0.00") reports, to help determine drought designations in areas and how the lack of rainfall could be affecting agricultural interests.

Some local utilities have used the data to gauge inputs into the water supply and projected water demand strain on available water resources.

The data has filled in the holes within the NWS and US Geological Survey (USGS) gauge network and has improved Multisensor Precipitation Estimates through these ground-truth measurements.

Tracking the impacts of heavy rain, flooding, and droughts can help decision-makers determine where to focus efforts on response, conservation and reducing vulnerabilities to the next event.

Over 600 South Carolina CoCoRaHS observers report daily rainfall and the occasional snowfall, and 60 have been with the program since 2008. Despite the hundreds of active volunteers, there are still areas with no observers, and every county needs additional observers.

Are you interested in observing precipitation in your backyard? If so, now is the time! South Carolina is competing against the rest of the nation to sign up as many observers as possible during March. There are four easy steps to becoming a CoCoRaHS volunteer:

1. Register online at CoCoRaHS - Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network.

2. Complete the self-paced online training.

3. Purchase a 4-inch diameter high-capacity, scientific-grade rain gauge (about $40).

4. Begin recording and reporting observations.

For more information or questions, contact at Melissa Griffin at GriffinM@dnr.sc.gov