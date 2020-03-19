T&D Region farmers eligible for emergency loans following drought

Farmers in The T&D Region who suffered losses due to recent drought may be eligible for federal emergency loans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Orangeburg and Calhoun counties as primary natural disaster areas.

Producers in contiguous counties such as Bamberg County are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

This natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters.

Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinancing of certain debts.

Anderson, Greenville, Lexington, Pickens, Richland and Spartanburg counties have also been declared primary natural disaster areas by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is Nov. 7, 2020.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster.