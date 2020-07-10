Equine encephalitis case confirmed in S.C. horse

"Horse owners should check with their veterinarians to be sure their horses’ vaccinations are up to date," Parr said. "South Carolinians have done an excellent job of preparing against these diseases in recent history. This case reminds us how important that vigilance is."

South Carolina reported only a single case of WNV and just five EEE cases in all of 2019, he said. In contrast, in 2013 the Palmetto State led the nation in cases of the disease with 49 EEE-infected horses, all unvaccinated. Of those, 48 died.

“These diseases have a very high mortality rate in infected, unvaccinated horses – between 30 and 40 percent for West Nile and 90 percent for EEE,” Eastman said. "The only way to prevent cases is through effective vaccination and mosquito management strategies.”

Following a relatively mild and wet winter -- something often associated with high mosquito populations in the summer and fall -- mosquito management is especially important in South Carolina this year, Parr said.

Clemson's online Home and Garden Information Center offers information on controlling mosquito populations on homes and farms.