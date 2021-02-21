All-star in world of cotton: Cameron farmer third in S.C. to get consulting award

"Things can vary so much with nothing but a dirt road separating them," Perrow said. "I always tell my guys, 'Look for the unusual, don’t get complacent because it will come back to bite you every time.' I always remind them that you have a farmer’s cotton crop in your hands as it does not take but one mistake to lose a cotton crop."

The number of acres for which Perrow is a consultant varies.

"It all depends on the number of acres of cotton and peanuts planted each year," he said. "On average, I suppose I look at 10,000 to 15,000 acres of cotton and 5000 to 10,000 acres of peanuts each year."

Perrow also does some consulting for corn.

"I normally work for 25 to 30 growers each year," he said. "I have been working with most of these growers 25 to 30 years."

"As far as I am concerned, I work for 'the cream of the crop,'" Perrow said. "I love working with these guys, and now the second generation is coming on board. They bring a whole new set of questions with them."

Perrow said friendships made with growers are what he enjoys the most about being a consultant.