All-star in world of cotton: Cameron farmer third in S.C. to get consulting award

Cameron farmer Drake Perrow's roots run deep in agriculture.
He and his son, John, farm on property established by a land grant from the king of England in 1737.
Perrow has been active on the farm since childhood, helping his father, Moss Perrow Sr.
Perrow's love of farming has been in his blood and this love and attention to detail has been recognized nationally.
Perrow has received the Cotton Consultant of the Year Award. The prestigious honor is sponsored by Syngenta and Cotton Farming magazine. Nominees are voted on by former CCOY winners.
Perrow said he was surprised and humbled when he received the award.
"God has blessed me being able to work with such good people for a long period of time," Perrow said. "Asked many times during the summer aren’t you tired of being in the middle of a field with the temperature around 100 and the heat index around 110?"
"My answer, if I did not enjoy it, I would not be doing it," Perrow said. "There are a lot of people who have helped me through the years. No one knows it all, so that is why it is very important to have people you can call."
"Charles Davis and I talk almost daily comparing notes," he said. "Many of the extension guys at Edisto Rec are there for me answering questions I have. To all of these people, I say thank you."
The award recognizes a consultant who has made great contributions to the cotton industry through outstanding customer relations, leadership and innovation.
Perrow will be honored Feb. 26 at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, Tenn.
The winning consultant and the person nominating the winner will receive a two-night hotel stay and airfare to the city.
Perrow started scouting cotton while in high school for Clemson University's Wateree Pest Management.
"Mr. Roger Chastain who was the Calhoun County agent at the time, called and asked if I would be interested in scouting cotton that summer," Perrow said. "I told him I would and Mickey Weeks and I were paired together to work."
"We covered 500 acres a week, walking an X in each field, sampling 400 to 500 plants per field," Perrow said. "When I started, you have to remember boll weevils were the main insect problem at the time. It was a challenging time for cotton producers having to spray their fields an average of 18 times a year and it made a lot of farmers get out of the cotton business."
Cotton consultants are primarily responsible for helping farmers make decisions on things such as pesticide applications, irrigation and, ultimately, crop rotation and termination.
"Cotton farmers do not have time to look at their cotton crop field by field," Perrow said. "My scouts and I look at every field every week, looking for insects, plant height, diseases and weeds."
"Things can vary so much with nothing but a dirt road separating them," Perrow said. "I always tell my guys, 'Look for the unusual, don’t get complacent because it will come back to bite you every time.' I always remind them that you have a farmer’s cotton crop in your hands as it does not take but one mistake to lose a cotton crop."
The number of acres for which Perrow is a consultant varies.
"It all depends on the number of acres of cotton and peanuts planted each year," he said. "On average, I suppose I look at 10,000 to 15,000 acres of cotton and 5000 to 10,000 acres of peanuts each year."
Perrow also does some consulting for corn.
"I normally work for 25 to 30 growers each year," he said. "I have been working with most of these growers 25 to 30 years."
"As far as I am concerned, I work for 'the cream of the crop,'" Perrow said. "I love working with these guys, and now the second generation is coming on board. They bring a whole new set of questions with them."
Perrow said friendships made with growers are what he enjoys the most about being a consultant.
"The relationships I have are not just a friendship," he said. "When we finish looking at our scheduled fields for the day, I stop by each farm and go over each field with the grower. If something needs to be done, we discuss and we come up with a plan that both of us agree on."
"Sure, it is very rewarding when everyone makes a good crop, knowing I had a small part of helping him make that crop," Perrow said. "The good Lord has a whole lot more to do with it than I do."
Another enjoyable part is working with his scouts.
"I have been doing this for nearly 40 years and have employed over 75 young men during that time," Perrow said. "Some work just one year, others five to seven years. It is very rewarding to see how these young men have gone on to do great things."
"I hope I established a good work ethic in them, teaching them to be on time and it is not time to stop until the job is done," he said. "I still keep in touch with many of them today."
Perrow has also used innovation as a consultant.
"Drones have come a very long way since I first began working with them," he said. "The cameras are so much better and the software I use can tell you so much about that crop."
"I can take stand counts, check plant height, and also tell you how healthy that crop is," he said. "Also, when checking a crop and finding a disease problem, I can fly my drone over the entire field and tell the percentage of that field that is infected."
Perrow received his bachelor of arts in religion from Wofford College in 1979.
In 1981, he began Crop Companions Inc. and today also owns Cameron Cotton & Seed Co. with his father, as well as serving as a partner in Moss H. Perrow & Sons with his brother, Moss Jr.
He has served as president of the Southeastern Ginners Association; chairman of the Boll Weevil Foundation of South Carolina; vice chairman of the Southeastern Boll Weevil Foundation; National Cotton Council board member; and president of the Calhoun County Farm Bureau.
In assessing the farming year heading into spring planting, Perrow said for the first time in many years, commodity prices are at a level that producers have something to smile about.
The question is will they stay at the level until it it time to sell?
"We will have to wait and see, but it gives hope for the upcoming year," Perrow said. "All commodities are at a level where if we make a good crop, we can make some money."
Perrow said farmers need some good news.
"The last five years have been tough, but maybe it will be one of those years where every crop does well," he said. "Last year was a record year for corn yields, so more corn will probably be planted if that producer has the equipment and storage to handle it."
"Cotton acres should increase as prices are at a level that we can make some money," he said. "Personally, I think peanut acres will be down some as they are the most expensive crop to grow and prices are so-so."
Perrow is the third individual from South Carolina to receive the consultant award since its inception 40 years ago. He is the second from Cameron.
Lonnie Bull of Cameron, a former crop-consulting business partner of Perrow's, received the award in 1997.
Robert Moore from Hartsville received the award in 1988.
Perrow is married to Linda and the couple has two children and a grandson.
Perrow is a member of Shady Grove Methodist Church and when time allows, he enjoys boating, water skiing, quail hunting and spending time with family.