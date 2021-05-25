Vilsack boosts farm loan forgiveness in Rowesville; Clyburn: ‘This is to right a wrong’

ROWESVILLE – Corn and soybean farmer Nathaniel Rhodes comes from a long line of farmers.
Over the years, he has continued to see the costs of farming rise while commodity prices remain relatively stable.
“Farm equipment is not cheap anymore,” Rhodes said from his farm Monday.
For example, Rhodes said he bought a tractor for in 2013 for about $35,000. Today, the same tractor costs $50,000.
He said a six-row cotton picker today costs about $650,000.
“There are other things on the farm that I want to purchase to be more productive,” he said.
However, Rhodes says he has found it difficult to get loans as a minority farmer.
“It killed my spirit years ago when I tried to get a loan and I was turned down,” Rhodes said. At the time, he wanted to borrow about $35,000, but had enough money to make his purchase without a loan.
“They refused me,” he said. Rhodes said he later found out that he was refused the loan because of his skin color.
Rhodes and other minority farmers are hopeful that help is coming.
A provision in the pandemic relief law directs USDA to pay off the farm loans of nearly 16,000 minority farmers and begin to address racial equity challenges, according to the Associated Press.
The bill allows the Agriculture Department to pay up to 120% of direct and guaranteed loan outstanding balances for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, the AP said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency announced last week that funding is available for eligible borrowers. The payments could come as early as June.
Local farmers do not know how much they will get.
“This loan will help me for some of things I have already spent my personal money on and things I would like to do on the farm in the future to help my children to grow,” Rhodes said.
On Monday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack joined U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn at Rhodes’ farm to talk about the loan program.
Vilsack explained the government relief will cover direct USDA loans or loans from banks that guarantee the USDA loans.
The money can be used to pay for farm operations and to pay down farm mortgages.
In an op-ed piece published Friday in USA Today, Vilsack called the debt relief a "major civil rights victory," saying it responds to systemic discrimination perpetrated against farmers and ranchers of color.
White farmers have sued to stop the initiative, claiming reverse discrimination, and three major banking groups claim the effort will undercut their profits and risk future loans, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Vilsack and Clyburn defended the bill Monday.
Vilsack said the banks are getting a prepayment penalty to reimburse them for any loss they may experience from the loans being paid off early.
“They will also be able to lend the money out again,” Vilsack said. “The interest rate may be higher this time than the loan they just got paid off.”
“Finally, when you pay off all the loans, you eliminate any risk to the bank,” Vilsack continued. “Banks expected some of their loans and some percentage of loans may not ultimately be paid. There are no risks associated now. There are three benefits to the banks that will override any concerns they have.”
Vilsack also defended the bill against those who would argue it represents reverse discrimination.
“It is very targeted and it is very specific,” Vilsack said. “It addresses the disparity between white farmers who received a tremendous amount of money during the COVID relief situation and socially disadvantaged producers who received, relatively speaking, very, very little.”
He said socially disadvantaged farmers received between 1 and 5 percent of the total COVID relief, which consisted of billions of dollars.
“This is really designed to begin the process of reducing that gap,” Vilsack said.
Clyburn said he served on bank boards for about 12 years.
“I know what this is all about,” he said. “I think it is more about headlines than what the real concerns are.”
He said, “The bankers I know don't have any real problems with that. Once they read the law and see that they are taken care of, I think they will be fine.”
“This is to right a wrong,” Clyburn continued. “The greatness of this county is not that we are more enlightened than any other nation, but because we have always been able to repair our faults. We are here today trying to demonstrate why this country is so great.”
Vilsack said additional COVID relief money is available that could help farmers with loans from other sources and that he will look to see how Washington can help farmers better market hemp and pay for hemp production costs.
Orangeburg farmer Leroy Richardson grows corn, soybeans and oats. He has been a farmer part-time for the last 30 years and full-time the last two years.
He got a loan from the USDA to buy a 2014 New Holland tractor for about $35,000. He says he has made his first payment in January, but he says the red tape is a burden.
“There is a lot of paperwork required,” he said. “There is a lot of history that is required and a lot of folks, before they do all the paperwork, they go elsewhere.”
The bill would mean a simple thing, he said. “This bill would probably mean that I would pay my loan back.”
“I would be able to reinvest in more equipment and grow,” he said.
Richardson noted he just retired from a full-time restaurant management job and needs to build up his farming operation. “This is my passion,” he said.
The White House’s plan will provide $4 billion in debt relief. About $1 billion is set aside for new training programs and to help historically Black colleges and universities finance research.
Vilsack visited Rowesville at Clyburn's invitation.
“It is great to be out to hear from farmers,” Vilsack said. “I learned a lot today that I am going to take back to Washington and try to see if we can solve some of the problems addressed today.”
To learn more about the loan payments to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, visit www.farmers.gov/americanrescueplan.
Correction: This story has been changed to remove a statement from House Majority Whip James Clyburn indicating that disadvantaged white farmers are eligible for the loan forgiveness program.
According to the USDA: “Eligible borrowers include those who are one or more of the following: Black/African American, American Indian, Alaskan native, Hispanic/Latino, Asian, or Pacific Islander. The American Rescue Plan Act uses Section 2501 of the Food, Agriculture, Conservation, and Trade Act of 1990 as the definition of Socially Disadvantaged farmers and ranchers.”